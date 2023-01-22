Illenium Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more 

Illenium confirmed his upcoming Live World Tour with the release of his self-titled album. The Illenium tour will include North America, Europe, and Australia this year. More stops will be announced later.

The new live show will have a new stage and production, as well as new edits that have been the backbone of his dynamic sets.

Fans can purchase tickets via the artist's official website as well as the Ticketmaster website. Fans can access the presales for the 24 North American dates kicking off next week on January 24 at 10AM local time. Those who register for ticket presales will have early access to a special orange translucent vinyl as well.

The General and VIP ticket sales start on January 27 at 10AM local time. VIP packages will have floor early entry and limited-edition merchandise, among others. The tour's international dates will go on sale afterwards, so international fans will have to stay tuned.

Illenium Tour 2023: Dates, venues and more

The tour will begin at The Gorge on May 27 then it will continue in the artist's hometown of San Francisco, St. Louis, Dallas, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, and among others.

There will also be a special Throwback set in Minneapolis, an appearance at Electric Forest, and another Trilogy set in Denver, CO. The trek will then head to Europe and Australia in the fall with shows in Barcelona, Paris, London, and Sydney, concluding in Brisbane on December 2.

Here are Illenium's 2023 tour dates and venues.

North America

May 27, George, WA - The Gorge

May 28, George, WA - The Gorge

June 2, San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

June 4, Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Areana at Harveys

June 8, Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

June 9, Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

June 10, Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

June 17, Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*

June 20, Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

June 21, Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

June 23, Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest

June 27, St. Louis, MO - The Factory

June 28, Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

June 30, Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 1, Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

July 2, Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

July 7, Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 8, Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

July 13, Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

July 14, Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 15, Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 20, Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 21, Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

July 22, Bridgeview, IL - SeatGeek Stadium

Europe

October 11, Barcelona, Spain

October 13, Milan, Italy

October 20, Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 21, Brussels, Belgium

TBA – London, England

TBA – Paris, France

Australia

November 25, Sydney, Australia

December 1, Melbourne, Australia

December 2, Brisbane, Australia

The artist's upcoming world tour will be supporting his new album ILLENIUM. The artist has also shared about his new album on his Twitter:

“To me, a self-titled album is the core sound of who I am…I see this album and its story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh.”

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the artist's world tour and check out future announcements and updated schedules on Illenium's official website.

