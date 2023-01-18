Jimmy Buffett Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more 

Jimmy Buffett recently confirmed his upcoming tour schedule, leaving fans overjoyed. The singer shared insight about his three additional shows in the Sunshine State, which will be part of his 2023 Second Wind Tour with his Coral Reefer Band.

The latest additions to his tour schedule include shows on February 9 and 11 in Key West, Florida, and on February 15 in Hollywood, Florida.

Fans can buy tickets for the new dates, which will go on sale on January 20 at 10 am ET. There’s also a limit that has been placed on each individual, who can buy a maximum of four tickets.

Tickets will be available via the Ticketmaster website ticketmaster.com. It is important to note that the price for the tickets has not been announced yet, and fans can check the same at the time of presale.

Jimmy Buffett Tour 2023: Dates, locations, and more

The show on February 9 will kick off the artist's Second Wind Tour, with dates confirmed through May 6 in San Diego, California.

Here are the dates and locations for the Jimmy Buffett Tour 2023.

February 9, 2023, Coffee Butler Amphitheater — Key West, FL

February 11, 2023, Coffee Butler Amphitheater — Key West, FL

February 15, 2023, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Hollywood, FL

March 4, 2023, MGM Grand Garden Arena — Las Vegas, NV - Rescheduled from October 8, 2022

March 7, 2023, Acrisure Arena — Palm Springs, CA

March 9, 2023, Footprint Center — Phoenix, AZ

March 11, 2023, MGM Grand Garden Arena — Las Vegas, NV - Rescheduled from October 15, 2022

May 6, 2023, Snapdragon Stadium — San Diego, CA - with Jason Mraz

Fans can check out more information about the tour on the artist's official website.

Jimmy Buffett is a musician, songwriter, and author recognized for his hit tracks Margaritaville, Changes in Latitude, and Come Monday. The artist's live concerts are popular events, with several shows performed for charity.

Jimmy also performed with Toby Keith and Kenny Chesney at a benefit concert for hurricane victims in Florida on November 19, 2017.

Jimmy Buffett's albums

The artist is also the author of three New York Times bestselling novels. He is a businessman with a large chain of restaurants, minor-league baseball teams, hotels, casinos, and more.

The artist won an award from the Academy of Country Music for his duet with Alan Jackson in 2003 for the track It's Five O'Clock Somewhere. He has released more than 30 albums throughout his career, with eight being Gold and nine being Platinum or Multi-Platinum albums.

The artist has actively released studio albums including A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean in 1973, Living and Dying in ¾ Time in 1974, and Havana Daydreamin' in 1976. He skyrocketed to fame after the release of his 1977 album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.

