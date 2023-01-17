When do Madonna tickets go on sale? Presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and all about the 40th anniversary tour 

Madonna confirmed the schedule for Madonna: The Celebration Tour via a trending clip that features a scene from her 1990 movie Truth or Dare.
The video includes Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer daring Madonna to go on the upcoming tour and perform popular tracks.
Fans can access the tickets as they go on sale from January 20 at 10 am local time on the singer's tour website madonna.com/tour. The tour's official card is Citi. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets from January 17 at 2 pm local time to January 19 at 6 pm local time via the Citi Entertainment program.
The Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club will also have access to pre-sales starting on January 17 at 12 pm ET till January 18, 5 pm ET, for all North American shows. The same pre-sale will be available for UK and European shows from 9 am GMT/10 am CET to 5 pm GMT/6 pm CET on January 18.
Madonna The Celebration Tour: Dates, venues, and more
The artist will accept the challenge of kicking off her tour on July 15. The upcoming tour will include all her hit tracks from the past 40-plus years and will be produced by Live Nation featuring 35-city globally.
The tour will start in North America on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and others.
The tour will continue in Europe with the singer's performances in 11 cities, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, and more. The global tour will conclude in Amsterdam on December 1.
Here are the dates and locations for the Madonna: The Celebration Tour for North America:
- July 15, Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- July 18, Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- July 22, Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- July 25, Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- July 27, Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- July 30, St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- August 2, Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- August 5, Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- August 7, Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- August 9, Chicago, IL – United Center
- August 13, Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- August 19, Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- August 23, New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- August 24, New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- August 30, Boston, MA – TD Garden
- September 02, Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- September 05, Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- September 07, Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- September 09, Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- September 13, Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- September 18, Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- September 21, Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- September 27, Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- October 04, San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- October 07, Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Here are the dates and locations of Madonna: The Celebration Tour for Europe:
- October 14, London, UK – The O2
- October 21, Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
- October 25, Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- October 28, Stockholm, SE – Tele2
- November 01, Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- November 06, Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
- November 12, Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- November 13, Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- November 15, Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- November 23, Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
- November 28, Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- December 1, Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
In the announcement, the Vogue singer stated:
“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for. ”
Madonna: The Celebration Tour will include Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, as the special guest.