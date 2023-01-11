Sonic Temple Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more 

The 2023 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival confirmed its headlining artists, including the Foo Fighters, Tool, Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, KISS, Rob Zombie, and the Deftones.

The festival will be held at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, and will take place on Memorial Day weekend from May 25 to 28. The festival will occur following a 3-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lineup also includes Falling In Reverse, Chevelle, Puscifer, Beartooth, I Prevail, Jawbreaker, Sublime with Rome, Bullet For My Valentine, The Pretty Reckless, Pennywise, Trivium, and Black Veil Brides.

Other acts that will be performing in the event include Suicidal Tendencies, Anti-Flag, Black Stone Cherry, Born of Osiris, Rival Sons, Senses Fail, From Ashes to New, Awolnation, Nothing More, Grandson, White Reaper, The Bronx, among others.

Sonic Temple Festival 2023: Tickets, where to buy, and more

The exclusive presale for festival email subscribers kicks off on January 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans who signed up for the Sonic Temple email list before 10 p.m. ET on January 10 will receive a code with first access to buy festival passes.

Fans can access Tickets via the general public on-sale starting at noon ET on January 13 via the festival's official website. Fans can check all the ticket information on the festival's official website.

All price levels for passes are available in limited quantities. Fans will have to buy early to save. If the allotment is sold out, then passes will be available at the next price level. There is also no difference in access between the levels.

The passes will be in the form of an RFID Festival Wristband. Event admission, camping, and parking are sold separately.

The concert is the third festival performance date for the Foo Fighters announced this week. It was the band's first major performance following the tragic death last March of drummer Taylor Hawkins on tour in Colombia.

Sonic Temple is a multi-day hard rock and metal festival that takes place in Columbus, Ohio. The event is one of the biggest rock festivals in the midwest, presenting heavily popular acts at Columbus’ Historic Crew Stadium.

The Sonic Temple festival allows people of all ages. All attendees are required to purchase a full-priced ticket regardless of age. The festival also encourages parents to bring hearing protection to their children.

Re-entry into the event is not permitted unless visitors are camping on-site and have a camping wristband. Once fans have entered the venue each day, they will not be allowed to leave and come back in.

It is advised that visitors to Sonic Temple make appropriate plans. Visitors may communicate with the gate supervisor if they need to leave due to an emergency.

