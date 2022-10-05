Drake Apollo Theater Concert: Tickets, how to access, price, date, and all you need to know

Canadian rapper Drake has announced that he will perform at New York’s Apollo Theater on November 11 this year. The show will be Drake’s inaugural performance at the 1500-capacity venue and will be broadcast on SiriusXM.

The rapper made the announcement on Instagram with a black and white poster. In the post’s caption, the Controlla singer also shared a link to win tickets to the show by scanning a QR code on SiriusXM’s website. Interested fans have until October 26, 11 pm ET, to tune into Sirius XM’s Sound 42 to get access to tickets.

Sirius XM also announced the artist’s upcoming show:

“Drake will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York. The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Drake will perform at the iconic theater.”

The artist joins a host of popular artists who have previously performed at the venue. They include U2, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Pitbull, Pearl Jam, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.

Drake Apollo Theater Concert Date and Ticket details

As mentioned above, Drake’s Apollo Theater Concert will take place on November 11, 2022, in New York. According to Sirius XM’s website, fans can access tickets by scanning the QR code on its website or by listening to its Channel 42 on the SXM App until 11 pm ET on October 26, 2022. The attendees will then get a pop-up message on how to enter.

Attendees will get a link to an online entry form in which they will have to enter the requested information. More channels will likely be added in the future and will be announced on air or posted here. Some subscribers will receive an invitation with a link to complete and submit an entry. A Sirius XM subscription will be required to enter via this method.

Ahmed/The Ears/Symba Fan🇸🇴 @big_business_ Drake bout to perform at The Apollo, there's only 1,500 capacity at that venue



kidneys will be sold to buy those tickets. Drake bout to perform at The Apollo, there's only 1,500 capacity at that venue kidneys will be sold to buy those tickets.

Interested fans who are not current SiriusXM subscribers can access the QR code to get a free month of subscription.

Sirius XM’s website states that each prize consists of two tickets to Drake At The Apollo SWEEPSTAKES on November 11, 2022. Prizes will be awarded to the selected winner, who will be responsible for any guest. The guests must be at least 18 years of age unless otherwise permitted in writing by SiriusXM.

More about the artist's recent work

Earlier this year, the rapper released his new album Honestly, Nevermind, which features 14 songs and has a runtime of around fifty-two and a half minutes.

The only featured artist in the album is 21 Savage. He appeared on the last track of the album titled Jimmy Cooks. With the release of the album, the singer dropped a wedding-themed music video for the track Falling Back, which was featured on his new album Honestly, Nevermind.

The album was released less than a year after his previously-released album, Certified Lover Boy. The artist received a Grammy nomination for the album in the Best Rap Album category, which he later withdrew.

Earlier this year, the singer held his OVO Fest Concert in Canada, which featured artists including Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj, among others.

