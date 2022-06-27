BET Awards: Complete winners list as The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and more grab top honours

The Black Entertainment Television or the BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports, were held on Sunday, June 26. Doja Cat received the most nominations, including Best Female R&B-pop artist, Best Female Hip-Hop artist, Album of the Year for her No. 1 hit Planet Her and BET Her award for Woman. Additionally, her song Kiss Me More featuring SZA was nominated for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.
The second-most nominated acts for BET Awards included Drake and Ari Lennox, who scored four nominations each. To add to the list, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye or Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems were among the artists with three BET Award nominations.
While The Weeknd took home the Best Male Artist award, Jazmine Sullivan was named Best Female R&B Artist, while Silk Sonic, which comprises Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak, took home the Best Group award. See the full list of BET Award winners below:
BET Awards 2022 full list of winners and nominations
Album of the Year
- WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
- Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
- Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
- Certified Lover Boy, Drake
- Donda, Kanye West
- Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
- Planet Her, Doja Cat
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Chlöe
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
- Mary J. Blige
- Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Blxst
- Chris Brown
- Givēon
- Lucky Daye
- WINNER: The Weeknd
- Wizkid
- Yung Bleu
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Latto
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kanye West
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
Best Group
- WINNER: Silk Sonic
- Chlöe X Halle
- City Girls
- Lil Baby & Lil Durk
- Migos
- Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
- WINNER: Essence, Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
- Every Chance I Get, DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
- Family Ties, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
- Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Feat. SZA
- Way 2 Sexy, Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
- Whole Lotta Money (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem
- Benny the Butcher
- WINNER: Latto
- Muni Long
- Tems
- Yung Bleu
Video of the Year
- WINNER: Family Ties, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
- Have Mercy, Chlöe
- Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Feat. SZA
- Pressure, Ari Lennox
- Smokin Out the Window, Silk Sonic
- Way 2 Sexy, Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
- WINNER: Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Missy Elliott
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- All in Your Hands, Marvin Sapp
- Come to Life, Kanye West
- Grace, Kelly Price
- Hallelujah, Fred Hammond
- Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
- Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
- WINNER: We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
- Best of Me (Originals), Alicia Keys
- WINNER: Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- Have Mercy, Chlöe
- Pressure, Ari Lennox
- Roster, Jazmine Sullivan
- Unloyal, Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
- Woman, Doja Cat
Best International Act
- Dave (U.K.)
- Dinos (France)
- Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
- Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
- Little Simz (U.K.)
- Ludmilla (Brazil)
- Major League DJz (South Africa)
- Tayc (France)
- WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
- Candyman
- WINNER: King Richard
- Respect
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Summer of Soul
- The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
- Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
- Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
- Damson Idris, Snowfall
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
- Jabari Banks, Bel Air
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Coco Jones, Bel Air
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Regina King, The Harder They Fall
- WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
Young Stars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Demi Singleton
- WINNER: Marsai Martin
- Miles Brown
- Saniyya Sidney
- Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- Brittney Griner
- Candace Parker
- WINNER: Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha’carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Donald
- Bubba Wallace
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Ja Morant
- LeBron James
- WINNER: Stephen Curry
Who performed at the BET Awards 2022?
The 2022 BET awards saw performances from Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin. Lizzo performed her latest hit, About Damn Time. Mariah Carey and Bran’ Nu gave surprise appearances during Latto and Harlow’s performances respectively. Also included in the BET Awards' list of performers were Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$, who performed The Highs & the Lows.
The BET Lifetime Achievement Award went to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The artist received a jam-packed tribute performance from Jodeci, Lil Kim, Diddy and Kanye West. The lattermost gave a speech about the rapper, calling him his brother.
He said:
"This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we could be standing (here). He broke down so many doors of classism, taste, culture, swag.”
Bet Awards was hosted by Oscar nominated actress Taraji P.Henson who criticised the overturning of Roe Vs Wade ruling, along with various other attendees.