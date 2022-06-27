BET Awards: Complete winners list as The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and more grab top honours

The Black Entertainment Television or the BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports, were held on Sunday, June 26. Doja Cat received the most nominations, including Best Female R&B-pop artist, Best Female Hip-Hop artist, Album of the Year for her No. 1 hit Planet Her and BET Her award for Woman. Additionally, her song Kiss Me More featuring SZA was nominated for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

The second-most nominated acts for BET Awards included Drake and Ari Lennox, who scored four nominations each. To add to the list, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye or Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems were among the artists with three BET Award nominations.

While The Weeknd took home the Best Male Artist award, Jazmine Sullivan was named Best Female R&B Artist, while Silk Sonic, which comprises Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak, took home the Best Group award. See the full list of BET Award winners below:

BET Awards 2022 full list of winners and nominations

Album of the Year

WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic , Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best Group

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Essence , Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Every Chance I Get, DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Family Ties, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Feat. SZA

Way 2 Sexy, Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Whole Lotta Money (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Video of the Year

WINNER: Family Ties , Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Have Mercy, Chlöe

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Feat. SZA

Pressure, Ari Lennox

Smokin Out the Window, Silk Sonic

Way 2 Sexy, Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

All in Your Hands, Marvin Sapp

Come to Life, Kanye West

Grace, Kelly Price

Hallelujah, Fred Hammond

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

Best of Me (Originals), Alicia Keys

WINNER: Good Morning Gorgeous , Mary J. Blige

Have Mercy, Chlöe

Pressure, Ari Lennox

Roster, Jazmine Sullivan

Unloyal, Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

Woman, Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

WINNER: King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

WINNER: Stephen Curry

Who performed at the BET Awards 2022?

The 2022 BET awards saw performances from Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin. Lizzo performed her latest hit, About Damn Time. Mariah Carey and Bran’ Nu gave surprise appearances during Latto and Harlow’s performances respectively. Also included in the BET Awards' list of performers were Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$, who performed The Highs & the Lows.

The BET Lifetime Achievement Award went to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The artist received a jam-packed tribute performance from Jodeci, Lil Kim, Diddy and Kanye West. The lattermost gave a speech about the rapper, calling him his brother.

He said:

"This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we could be standing (here). He broke down so many doors of classism, taste, culture, swag.”

Bet Awards was hosted by Oscar nominated actress Taraji P.Henson who criticised the overturning of Roe Vs Wade ruling, along with various other attendees.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far