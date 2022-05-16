Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers 2022 Tour: Dates, tickets, presale, where to buy, and more

American rapper and singer Kendrick Lamar has announced The Big Steppers Tour in support of his recently released album.

The tour will launch in Oklahoma on July 19 and make stops in Europe and Australia before wrapping up in New Zealand in December. Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar's nephew, will support the singer on The Big Steppers Tour on all dates.

Tanna Leone, who appears on the album, will support Lamar on select dates. The Big Steppers Tour, which has a tagline of "Come help Mr. Morale get out of the box", is sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App.

Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers 2022 Tour tickets

Tickets for the Kendrick Lamar tour will be available for the general public at 12.00 PM PT in the US on May 20. The presale tickets will be available starting May 19 at 10.00 AM PT through the Cash App.

The presale can be unlocked by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase immediately.

Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers 2022 Tour dates

July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

July 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

July 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

August 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

August 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

August 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

August 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

August 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

August 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

August 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

August 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

August 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

August 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

September 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

September 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

September 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

September 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

September 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

October 07 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

October 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

October 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

October 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

October 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

October 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

October 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

October 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

October 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

October 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

October 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

October 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

October 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

November 02– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

November 03 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

November 04 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

November 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

November 07 – London, UK – The O2

November 08 – London, UK – The O2

November 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

November 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

December 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

December 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

December 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

December 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

December 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

More about Kendrick Lamar’s latest album

Kendrick Lamar has released his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his final album for Top Dawg Entertainment.

The album is split into two volumes of nine tracks and features notable collaborators, including Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Thundercat, Baby Keem, and Sampha, among others.

Kendrick Lamar's new album features the voice of Eckhart Tolle, a spiritual teacher and author who narrates multiple songs. Kendrick Lamar's partner Whitney Alford has also played the role of a narrator in several tracks, including We Cry Together, which also features a Florence and the Machine sample.

Kendrick Lamar released the album five years after his last album, Damn (2017), which became the first non-classical and non-jazz album to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar