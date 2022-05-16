Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers 2022 Tour: Dates, tickets, presale, where to buy, and more

American rapper and singer Kendrick Lamar has announced The Big Steppers Tour in support of his recently released album.
The tour will launch in Oklahoma on July 19 and make stops in Europe and Australia before wrapping up in New Zealand in December. Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar's nephew, will support the singer on The Big Steppers Tour on all dates.
Tanna Leone, who appears on the album, will support Lamar on select dates. The Big Steppers Tour, which has a tagline of "Come help Mr. Morale get out of the box", is sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App.
Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers 2022 Tour tickets
Tickets for the Kendrick Lamar tour will be available for the general public at 12.00 PM PT in the US on May 20. The presale tickets will be available starting May 19 at 10.00 AM PT through the Cash App.
The presale can be unlocked by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase immediately.
Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers 2022 Tour dates
July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
July 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
July 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
August 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
August 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
August 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
August 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
August 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
August 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
August 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
August 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
August 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
August 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
August 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
August 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
August 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
August 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
August 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
August 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
September 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
September 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
September 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
September 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
September 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
September 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
October 07 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
October 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
October 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
October 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
October 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
October 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
October 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
October 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle
October 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
October 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna
October 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
October 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
October 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
November 02– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
November 03 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
November 04 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
November 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
November 07 – London, UK – The O2
November 08 – London, UK – The O2
November 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
November 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
December 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena
December 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
December 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
December 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center
December 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
More about Kendrick Lamar’s latest album
Kendrick Lamar has released his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his final album for Top Dawg Entertainment.
The album is split into two volumes of nine tracks and features notable collaborators, including Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Thundercat, Baby Keem, and Sampha, among others.
Kendrick Lamar's new album features the voice of Eckhart Tolle, a spiritual teacher and author who narrates multiple songs. Kendrick Lamar's partner Whitney Alford has also played the role of a narrator in several tracks, including We Cry Together, which also features a Florence and the Machine sample.
Kendrick Lamar released the album five years after his last album, Damn (2017), which became the first non-classical and non-jazz album to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music.