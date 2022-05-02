Florence and the Machine Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

English indie rock band Florence and the Machine have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand in support of their album Dance Fever. The band is slated to perform in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland in March 2023. Florence and the Machine are returning to Australia after four years.

The tickets for the frontier members pre-sale will start on Wednesday, May 4 at 11.00 am PT. They will be available for general sale on Friday, May 6 at 11.00 am PT via Ticketmaster. The tour is presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and Laneway Presents.

Florence and the Machine Dance Fever Tour 2023 Australian/New Zealand Dates:

March 4 – Perth, AUS at RAC Arena

March 8 – Melbourne, AUS at Rod Laver Arena

March 13 – Sydney, AUS at Qudos Bank Arena

March 17 – Brisbane, AUS at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 21 – Auckland, NZ at Spark Arena

The opening acts for the Australian and New Zealand shows include American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Princess (aka Mikaela Strauss), whose newest album is due later this year.

The band announced North American tour dates as well, which began from April 29 and go up to October 14.

Some opening acts for the bands include Arlo Parks, King Princess, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg. The band is also set to perform at a host of European festivals including Flow Festival, Øya Festival, and Mad Cool Festival.

Florence and the Machine set to release Dance Fever album on May 13

Dance Fever is Florence and the Machine’s fifth studio album, which will be released on May 13, 2022. Earlier this year, the band released a tracklist of the album which includes King, Free, Choreomania, Back In Town, Girls Against God, Dream Girl Evil, Prayer Factory, Cassandra, Heaven Is Here, Daffodil, My Love, Restraint, Time Bomb and Morning Elvis.

The album is produced by Florence Welch alongside Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals' Dave Bayley. It was predominantly recorded in London over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album features a dance, folk, ‘70s Iggy Pop sound that celebrates the return of clubs, live music and dancing at festivals.

The single from the album King was digitally released on February 23, 2022, along with its accompanying music video. The second track from the album Heaven Is Here was released on March 7 and was followed by My Love which was released on March 10.

Edited by Khushi Singh