Wet Leg Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

British Indie rock duo Wet Leg, consisting of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, have announced their tour is slated for this July, which will go through November. The duo will headline 13 shows slated for the US, Canada and Mexico. They will also make appearances at the Lollapalooza, Mo Pop and Osheaga, among other festivals. The pair also have gigs slated for San Antonio, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Abiquiu, Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

They will also play at the Life is Beautiful fest in Las Vegas, and will headline a show in Mexico City slated for October. They will then head to Seattle, San Francisco, and San Diego, where they will open for Florence and The Machine at the concert of their upcoming album Dance Fever. Additionally, the pair will appear as special guests for Harry Styles' Australian Tour in 2023.

Wet Leg Tour 2022 tickets:

While tickets for the Florence and The Machine shows are currently available through the band's official website, tickets for Wet Leg’s headline show will be available from 10.00 am PT starting April 22 via Ticketmaster.

Wet Leg Tour 2022 dates:

July 29 – Chicago, Lollapalooza^

July 30 – Detroit, Mo Pop^

July 31 – Montreal, Osheaga^

August 2 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre

August 4 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

August 5 – Happy Valley, Pickathon^

August 7 – San Francisco, Outside Lands^

August 26 – Seattle, Thing Festival^

August 28 – Los Angeles, This Ain’t No Picnic^

August 30 – San Antonio, Aztec Theatre

August 31 – Dallas, Here & There^

September 1 – New Orleans , Tipitina’s Uptown

September 3 – Orlando, The Plaza Live

September 4 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

September 6 – Louisville, Headliners Music Hall

September 7 – St. Louis, Delmar Hall

September 9 – Kansas City, The Truman

September 10 – Denver, Westworld Festival^

September 11 – Abiquiu, Ghost Ranch Festival

September 13 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

September 15 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

September 16 – Las Vegas, Life Is Beautiful^

October 4 – Mexico City, Lunario

October 6 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena*

October 9 – San Francisco, Shoreline Amphitheatre*

October 12 – San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre*

^ festival appearance

* supporting Florence + The Machine

More about Wet Leg

Wet Leg is a British indie rock band from the Isle of Wight, founded in 2019. The band became well-known in 2021 when their debut single, Chaise Longue, became a viral hit. They released their self-titled debut album on April 8.

It features singles including Chaise Longue, Wet Dream, Too Late Now, Oh No, Angelica and Ur Mum, and debuted at Number One in the UK after outselling Father John Misty‘s Chloë And The Next 20th Century by a ratio of four-to-one.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers were college friends for ten years and chose the name by playing a game of picking different emoji combinations and getting to Wet Leg.

