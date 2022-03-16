Life is Beautiful 2022 tickets here to buy, price, lineup, dates and more

Life is Beautiful Festival has announced its dates for 2022. The 3-day long festival will be held in Downtown Las Vegas between September 16 and 18. Starting Friday, March 18, 2022, the festival tickets will be available at 10:00 AM PT.

While the three-day general admission tickets are priced around $380, a three-day VIP ticket will cost $795. The VIP ticket gives access to VIP Villages BACARDÍ stages, exclusive stage viewing areas in the VIP Villages, air-conditioned restrooms, curated VIP food, beverage, and merchandise offerings on top of the benefits of a general ticket.

This includes access to view over 70 musical performances and other entertainment acts.

There is also the option of buying VIP+ and All-in tickets priced around $1,565 and $3,125, respectively. The VIP+ ticket gives the option of elevated viewing at select stages, exclusive pop-up culinary experiences, mixology demos, complimentary beverages, among other privileges.

The All-In ticket gives entry into Artist Hospitality, exclusive culinary offerings, shuttle service between stages, food and drinks, and a commemorative festival gift.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased from here.

Life Is Beautiful 2022 Lineup

The lineup for the 3-day festival includes headliners like Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage The Elephant, and Beach House. Also performing at the event will be Big Boi, Charli XCX, Shaggy, Sylvan Esso, Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, COIN, Wet Leg, JPEGMAFIA, Amaarae, Jax Jones, Young Nudy, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Becky Hill, Ship Wrek, Rico Nasty Pussy Rock, Claire Rosincraz, Sam Fender, Omah Lay, Hope Tala, and Lewis Ofman among others.

Life Is Beautiful Music and Art Festival has been held annually in Downtown Vegas since 2013. In February 2022, a major stake in the event was acquired by Rolling Stone to expand the festival internationally.

