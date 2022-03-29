Florence and the Machine North America Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Days after English Indie rock band Florence and the Machine announced US and UK tour dates in support of their new album Dance Fever, they have now announced new tour dates for North America. Dance Fever is slated to release on May 13, 2022, and fans can get a chance to get pre-sale tickets by ordering Dance Fever from the official store.

The Band’s North American tour is slated for September. Bands including Arlo Parks, King Princess, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg will have opening slots in different cities as special guests. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from March 29 at 10.00 am EDT.

Earlier this month, Florence and the Machine released three singles from the album, including My Love, Heaven Is Here, and King.

Florence and the Machine North America Tour 2022 dates:

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Theater

May 6 – New York, NY – Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

September 2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell*

September 3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

September 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

September 8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^

September 10 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

September 12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena^

September 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

September 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

September 20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN #

September 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater #

September 23 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center #

September 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena #

September 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center $

September 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $

October 1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ≠

October 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena %

October 7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds ≠

October 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater %

October 12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA %

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

* with Arlo Parks

^ with Sam Fender

# with King Princess

$ with Yves Tumor

≠ with Japanese Breakfast

% with Wet Leg

Florence and The Machine will begin the UK leg of the tour starting April 15 and the US one from April 29.

Dance Fever is Florence and the Machine’s fifth studio album

florence welch @florencemachine

Tickets on sale now

Support from @wjhealey on all dates

will also join the lineup in London 🩸🫀

Dance Fever was announced by Florence Welch on her Instagram account on March 9, 2022. Prior to that, fans of Florence and the Machine had received a medieval-style tarot card in their mail. The card had the word King inscribed on it, and Florence and the Machine written on the back of every card.

The album's single, King, was released digitally on February 22 along with its music video followed by Heaven is Here, which was released on March 7. The album was co-produced by the band's vocalist Florence Welch with Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley in London. Dance Fever highlights the more anthemic side that reflects a dance, folk, ‘70s Iggy Pop sound meant to be enjoyed at clubs, live music and for dancing at festivals.

