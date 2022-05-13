How many kids does Kendrick Lamar have? Rapper poses with fiancée Whitney Alford and children on new album cover

Kendrick Lamar may have welcomed his second child. He seemingly confirmed the news in the cover art of his fifth album, where he was featured alongside his fiancée, Whitney Alford.

Lamar also shared a picture on his Instagram where he was holding his two-year-old daughter. The newborn was seen in a white shirt with Lamar wearing a crown of thorns on his head and a gun tucked into his pants. Alford was seen in the background sitting on a bed and nursing an infant.

Whitney also shared the same picture on her Instagram page and hinted that they have welcomed a new family member.

Children of Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar entered into a relationship with Whitney Alford when he was at Centennial High School. The pair got engaged in April 2015 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2019.

Kendrick Lamar is a father of two kids (Image via Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, the rapper has seemingly confirmed the birth of his second child in a newly shared picture on Instagram and Twitter. The names of his children remain unknown for now since he and Alford have preferred to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

Lamar did not speak much about his fatherhood in the last few years until he gushed about Alford in January 2015 in an interview and called her his best friend. He stated:

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl. I don’t even like the term that society had put in the world as far as being a companion – she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

Whitney Alford graduated from California State University with a degree in accounting and currently works as a makeup artist. While speaking to a news outlet, Kendrick opened up about their romance and stated:

“She’s been here since day one. Everybody that’s been around me has been around since day one and I can’t change that. I don’t change for nobody. People that have been by your side – you’re supposed to honor that.”

Everything known about Kendrick Lamar’s fifth album

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is the fifth studio album by Kendrick Lamar. It is scheduled for release on May 13, 2022, and is his first studio album since Damn in 2017.

The album’s name and release date were revealed on April 18, 2022, and Lamar teased the release with a picture that seems to show the master copy of the finished album.

One of the tracks, The Heart Part 5 was released through streaming services on May 8, 2022, alongside a music video on Lamar’s YouTube channel. It has been praised specifically for Lamar’s tribute to his lifelong friend, Hussle.

