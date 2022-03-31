Who was AJ Crimson? Tributes pour in as celebrity makeup artist reportedly passes away

Makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur AJ Crimson has passed away. The influential beauty and lifestyle expert was one of the most trusted figures in the entertainment industry. Following his rise to fame, he was the first choice for flawless makeup from figures like Raven-Symone, Missy Elliot, Christina Milian, Brandy, Fergie, Hillary Duff, and more.

News of the 26-year old’s death was confirmed by fellow makeup artists before it was confirmed by popular Instagram page The Shade Room. The popular paparazzi page posted:

The information behind the cause of death had not been made public at the time of writing this article. His family is yet to release a statement as well.

Everything to know about AJ Crimson

AJ Crimson founded his own cosmetic company called AJ Crimson Beauty in 2012. His debut makeup range was created in 2013 and his first store opened in Los Angeles in 2017.

The California native created a makeup range that included foundation and lip colors for women of all ethnicities and his wide complexion tone range was highly appreciated as well. He often promoted his brand on social media, highlighting his luxury creations which are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

Though the company boasts a diverse range of customers, he catered products specifically for those who identify as African American or multi-cultural. Originally, Crimson’s brand began with makeup and skincare. It has since expanded into aromatherapy as well.

His artistic skills have been applauded by major fashion magazines, including Vogue, Glamor, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Essence, and more. He was also a celebrated figure in Japan’s leading entertainment magazines, Blenda and Luire.

His products have been utilized by big-budget movies and television shows, including Scandal, The View, Girlfriends, American Horror Story, The Hunger Games, and more. His collection is often used in runway shows as well.

Prior to creating his own beauty empire, the youngster was a self-taught makeup artist who created his line straight out of his home.

His official website also read that he honed his beauty techniques under the mentorship of the biggest makeup experts in the world, including Joanne Gair and Mathy Andersen. He also worked alongside top names in the beauty industry, including Pat McGrath for Paris Fashion Week.

Crimson’s website also shared his mantra for success, which reads:

“YOU are the star. The makeup’s the co-star.”

Makeup artists and lovers around the world paid tribute to AJ Crimson on social media. A few posts read:

Maura Chanz @maurachanz This AJ Crimson news is devastating. This AJ Crimson news is devastating.

Amiyah Scott @KingAmiyahScott RIP AJ Crimson was so sweet every time we’ve crossed paths and I’m so sad to hear of his passingRIP AJ Crimson was so sweet every time we’ve crossed paths and I’m so sad to hear of his passing 💔 RIP https://t.co/45as6e68NU

Memphismakeupdotcom @Memphismakeup1 We lost a legend. RIP AJ Crimson We lost a legend. RIP AJ Crimson 😢

Theresa 🏁 @RealTheresaM 🏾 #AJcrimson I’m still in shock to hear about a legendary MUA & artist @ajcrimson has passed away. We need to send prayers & thoughts to his family. We are losing too many legends especially in the beauty world. RIP AJ I’m still in shock to hear about a legendary MUA & artist @ajcrimson has passed away. We need to send prayers & thoughts to his family. We are losing too many legends especially in the beauty world. RIP AJ 🙏🏾 #AJcrimson

😘🫶 @RobynSaid So much death on the internet it’s draining. A celebrity stylist named AJ Crimson passed away and just 16 hours ago he posted on his IG story about getting a new passport. SIXTEEN hours ago. Condolences to his loved ones 🕊 So much death on the internet it’s draining. A celebrity stylist named AJ Crimson passed away and just 16 hours ago he posted on his IG story about getting a new passport. SIXTEEN hours ago. Condolences to his loved ones 🕊

Queen V @Henny_VS …RIP to one of the best to ever do it, one of my favourite Makeup Artists and inspirations, the great 🕊 #Legend #AJCrimson 🏽 I can’t believe this…RIP to one of the best to ever do it, one of my favourite Makeup Artists and inspirations, the great @ajcrimson Rest well, King I can’t believe this😢😢😢…RIP to one of the best to ever do it, one of my favourite Makeup Artists and inspirations, the great @ajcrimson Rest well, King 💔🕊✨ #Legend #AJCrimson 🙏🏽 https://t.co/RzCFmyObgw

Shar Jossell @SharSaysSo 🕊.

I was such a fan of his artistry.

Praying for his family and friends during this time. The news of AJ Crimson's passing is so shocking and tragic. A major loss🕊.I was such a fan of his artistry.Praying for his family and friends during this time. The news of AJ Crimson's passing is so shocking and tragic. A major loss 💔🕊.I was such a fan of his artistry.Praying for his family and friends during this time.

Donna Stazzone @Stazzonephoto



The sweetest man, makeup artist AJ Crimson has past away. Rest Well 🏾 I can’t really believe this…The sweetest man, makeup artist AJ Crimson has past away. Rest Well I can’t really believe this…The sweetest man, makeup artist AJ Crimson has past away. Rest Well 🙏🏾 https://t.co/yL38gGUOPI

viola nicholson @violanicholson this is my Baby Boy. AJ my Lil brother-friend . Prayers out to AJ family and friends, I’m numb 🏾 🏾 I love you my Legendary Friend #icanttyperightnow #mygod #ajcrimson #restinpeace I’m hurtingthis is my Baby Boy. AJ my Lil brother-friend. Prayers out to AJ family and friends, I’m numbI love you my Legendary Friend I’m hurting 💔💔💔😭😭😭😭 this is my Baby Boy. AJ my Lil brother-friend 💔💔💔 . Prayers out to AJ family and friends, I’m numb 🙏🏾🙏🏾😭 I love you my Legendary Friend ♥️#icanttyperightnow #mygod #ajcrimson #restinpeace https://t.co/XOw7UA248M

Albert Loman @cookingwithallo 🥺 ! My friend gained his wings! But I am broken! stomach in knots and I can’t believe this is real! just doesn’t feel real. My Heart is broken! My friend gained his wings! But I am broken! stomach in knots and I can’t believe this is real! just doesn’t feel real. #AjCrimson fly high my friend. I will miss you and remember all the best parts of you for ever! My Heart is broken 💔🥺😢! My friend gained his wings! But I am broken! stomach in knots and I can’t believe this is real! just doesn’t feel real. #AjCrimson fly high my friend. I will miss you and remember all the best parts of you for ever! https://t.co/WDr0KbxwD7

Crimson was estimated to be worth $1 million at the time of his death. He amassed most of his fortune through his beauty company.

