Who was AJ Crimson? Tributes pour in as celebrity makeup artist reportedly passes away

Makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur AJ Crimson has passed away. The influential beauty and lifestyle expert was one of the most trusted figures in the entertainment industry. Following his rise to fame, he was the first choice for flawless makeup from figures like Raven-Symone, Missy Elliot, Christina Milian, Brandy, Fergie, Hillary Duff, and more.
News of the 26-year old’s death was confirmed by fellow makeup artists before it was confirmed by popular Instagram page The Shade Room. The popular paparazzi page posted:
The information behind the cause of death had not been made public at the time of writing this article. His family is yet to release a statement as well.
Everything to know about AJ Crimson
AJ Crimson founded his own cosmetic company called AJ Crimson Beauty in 2012. His debut makeup range was created in 2013 and his first store opened in Los Angeles in 2017.
The California native created a makeup range that included foundation and lip colors for women of all ethnicities and his wide complexion tone range was highly appreciated as well. He often promoted his brand on social media, highlighting his luxury creations which are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.
Though the company boasts a diverse range of customers, he catered products specifically for those who identify as African American or multi-cultural. Originally, Crimson’s brand began with makeup and skincare. It has since expanded into aromatherapy as well.
His artistic skills have been applauded by major fashion magazines, including Vogue, Glamor, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Essence, and more. He was also a celebrated figure in Japan’s leading entertainment magazines, Blenda and Luire.
His products have been utilized by big-budget movies and television shows, including Scandal, The View, Girlfriends, American Horror Story, The Hunger Games, and more. His collection is often used in runway shows as well.
Prior to creating his own beauty empire, the youngster was a self-taught makeup artist who created his line straight out of his home.
His official website also read that he honed his beauty techniques under the mentorship of the biggest makeup experts in the world, including Joanne Gair and Mathy Andersen. He also worked alongside top names in the beauty industry, including Pat McGrath for Paris Fashion Week.
Crimson’s website also shared his mantra for success, which reads:
“YOU are the star. The makeup’s the co-star.”
Makeup artists and lovers around the world paid tribute to AJ Crimson on social media. A few posts read:
Crimson was estimated to be worth $1 million at the time of his death. He amassed most of his fortune through his beauty company.