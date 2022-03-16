Marilyn Miglin net worth: Home Shopping Network beauty mogul's fortune explored as she dies aged 83 

Marilyn Miglin recently passed away at the age of 83. The famous entrepreneur’s son Duke Miglin stated that she died in Chicago on March 14 surrounded by her loved ones.

Marilyn died of complications from a stroke. She is survived by her two children and further details about her funeral are yet to be revealed.

Marilyn Miglin’s net worth explored

Marilyn was a longtime host on the Home Shopping Network. She was mostly known as the Queen of Makeovers.

Her business net worth was estimated to be around $50 million. She gained a lot of media attention as the widow of Lee Miglin, a business tycoon and philanthropist who was murdered in 1997 by spree killer Andrew Cunanan.

She prospered as an inventor and created more than 36 fragrances and perfumes for Marilyn Miglin Cosmetics. She was initially a model and dancer in Chicago and worked at the Chez Paree nightclub.

Marilyn traveled across the US and around the world and was asked by her friends to pick up specific cosmetic products from those cities. She approached various companies by sending 500 pitch letters and received 143 responses. She then started her shop and began selling products.

Her passion for makeup grew in 1963 and launched her beauty company and small boutique in Oak Street, Chicago. It has grown into a cosmetics empire and currently produces makeup, skincare products, and fragrances.

Marilyn Miglin was mostly known as a successful entrepreneur (Image via TraciLongacre/Twitter)

Among the 36 fragrances she created, the most famous is Pheromone, which is considered one of the top 10 luxury fragrances sold in the US. Another popular scent created by her is called Destiny, launched in 1990.

She chose Home Shop Network to reach out to millions of customers. Her website stated that she was among the top 500 female business owners in the US. Marilyn was invited by around 65 million television viewers per month, requesting that she visit their homes to purchase her products.

Marilyn also worked for the benefit of facially disfigured individuals and those who survived burns. Her efforts were recognized in June 1998 when a burn and disfigurement unit at the Raoul Wallenberg Pediatric Day Hospital in Jerusalem was dedicated in her honor.

She was also the founder and organizer of the Women of Destiny program and inducted 200 of Chicago's most successful women to act as mentors to young, ambitious women in the professional fields of their choice.

The Oak Street Council flourished under her presidency and raised funds of around $1 million to preserve and promote the charm of the place. The shopping district of Oak Street was named Marilyn Miglin Way in her honor, and the City of Chicago declared April 15 as the Marilyn Miglin Day in 1998.

