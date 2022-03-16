Matthew Lawrence's net worth: Mrs. Doubtfire star's fortune explored as he reveals Robin Williams' life-changing advice

Matthew Lawrence recently recalled that Robin Williams advised him never to do drugs while they were working on the 1993 comedy film, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Robin struggled with substance abuse throughout his career and Matthew stated that the comedian’s advice was why he stayed away from drugs as he grew up in Hollywood. Lawrence said,

“He was the first adult who really let me in on his condition. Like, full-on let me in. I mean, as bright as he was on camera – I would go visit him in his trailer to talk to him – it was painful for him. It’s really painful for him. He didn’t hide it. He talked to me about it.”

Matthew Lawrence opens up about Robin Williams' precious advice

The Brotherly Love star remembers Williams telling him not to do drugs, and specifically c**aine. He mentioned,

“He was very serious. He was like, ‘You know when you come to my trailer and you see me like that?’ He’s like, ‘That’s the reason why. And now I’m fighting for the rest of my life because I spent 10 years doing something very stupid every day. Do not do it.’ I stayed away from it because of him.”

The Boltneck actor said that he was only cast in Mrs. Doubtfire because of Robin. He said that although the studio reportedly preferred another actor for the role, it changed after Williams pulled a prank on Matthew during an audition. He said,

“[Robin] very secretly reached behind my back and pinched me so hard. The studio started brawling and wept. I got the role because of that little moment over the other boy. It was all Robin Williams. ‘I know what I’m going to do to get this job.’ Thank you, Rob.”

Matthew Lawrence’s net worth explored

Matthew Lawrence is a singer and actor mostly known for his performances in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boy Meets World. He also appeared in the series Brotherly Love with his real-life brothers Joey and Andrew.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 42-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry.

He made his acting debut in the mid-1980s with his first role as Danny Carrington in Dynasty. After studying acting at HB Studio in New York City, he appeared as a child actor in several films and TV shows in the early 1990s.

Lawrence gained recognition for his performances in Brotherly Love and Angels in the Endzone. He appeared on Disney's English dubbed version of Kiki’s Delivery Service with Kirsten Dunst and Phil Hartman in 1998.

Matthew Lawrence is a famous actor and singer (Image via Barry King/Getty Images)

The Abington Township, Pennsylvania native made his singing debut in 1986 and performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He even played guitar in most of his earlier performances.

Matthew Lawrence also made a guest appearance on his brother’s sitcom Melissa & Joey in 2011. He then reprised his role as Jack Hunter in Girl Meets World, a spin-off and sequel to Boy Meets World in 2015.

He then started a band called Still Three with his brothers in 2017 and they have also released a single entitled Lose Myself.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul