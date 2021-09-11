How many children does Kirsten Dunst have? Relationship with Jesse Plemons explored as couple welcome second son together

In a New York Times interview from on September 10, Fargo star Kirsten Dunst spoke about the birth of her second child for the first time.

She said:

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.”

Kirsten Dunst (39) and Jungle Cruise star Jesse Plemons (33) welcomed their son James Robert Plemons in June. They have been quite secretive about their private lives and the birth of their children.

Dunst kept her pregnancy a secret and only flaunted her baby bump in W Magazine’s March 2021 issue.

In December 2017, US Weekly first reported Kirsten Dunst’s pregnancy with her first child (born in May 2018) with Jesse Plemons. She confirmed the news of her firstborn Ennis Howard Plemons’ birth on Jimmy Kimmel in 2019.

A brief timeline of Kirsten Dunst’s relationship with Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Dunst and Plemons played an on-screen couple on FX’s critically acclaimed Fargo season two. The Spider-Man (2002) star even received an Emmy nomination for her role in the show.

According to US Weekly, at PaleyFest in 2015, Jesse Plemons reportedly said:

“I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

In June 2016, the co-stars were spotted by paparazzi as they engaged in some PDA. It came after Kirsten Dunst had recently split from Tron: Legacy star Garrett Hedlund (now linked with Emma Roberts).

Game Night star Jesse Plemons reportedly proposed to his now-partner in 2017. The actress confirmed her engagement and upcoming marriage plans on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017.

Kirsten's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony:

On August 29, 2019, during Kirsten Dunst’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, marriage speculation was sparked as the couple was allegedly announced as husband and wife at the ceremony. The pair’s fans were quick to theorize that the two had already married in 2017 or 2018.

However, Dunst later debunked the rumors of their marriage together. During the ceremony, Plemons said:

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I have also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work — KiKi or Keeks.”

He added:

“Seeing the kind of mother and wife, daughter, sister, friend, and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you.”

Also Read

As already discussed, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst share two sons, three-year-old Ennis and four-month-old James. As of yet, the couple’s marital status remains a mystery.

Edited by Ravi Iyer