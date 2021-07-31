"Just blown away" - The Rock sends a special message to fans on Twitter

WWE legend The Rock had a special message for fans after Jungle Cruise's Rotten Tomatoes audience score was revealed.

The Rock's latest movie Jungle Cruise is doing quite well and currently boasts a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. He took to Twitter to react to the same and had a special message for fans who made it possible.

"Just blown away. Thank you!!! Highest @RottenTomatoes audience score of my entire career (and that’s a long a** time cause I’m a dinosaur). Jumanji 87%, Jumanji 2 87%, Hobbs 88%, Moana 89%, JUNGLE CRUISE 94%!!!! People have spoken! Thank you guys Enjoy #JungleCruise," tweeted The Rock.

The Rock's message to fans

The Rock is doing exceptionally well in Hollywood

The Rock's journey from being a WWE Superstar to the highest-paid actor in the world is an incredible one that has inspired many across the globe over the years. The Great One was initially a nervous rookie who was being heavily booed by fans back when he was a generic babyface in WWE. His transition to an arrogant heel made all the difference in the world and The Rock was born.

He quickly established himself as the top heel on WWE TV and his mic work garnered major mainstream attention at the time. As a result, he was offered a bunch of roles in Hollywood movies and thus kicked off his journey towards worldwide stardom.

The Rock returned to WWE in 2011 after a seven-year hiatus due to his Hollywood duties. He had back-to-back matches with John Cena at WrestleMania 28 and 29. His last WWE match was a six-second squash against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Excited for you guys to (finally) see this movie 🍿🚢💀🗺#JungleCruise https://t.co/DrMqLTfCsi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 29, 2021

It's safe to say that more blockbusters are on the way involving The Rock in the near future. He still has a long way to go and will be remembered as one of the biggest actors in the world when he finally calls it quits.

