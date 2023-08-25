Drake was scheduled to release his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, on August 25, 2023. The highly anticipated album's release date was revealed in a deleted tweet by Amazon Music. However, the album wasn't released on that day, confusing fans completely.

The rapper's failure to release the album on the given release date has generated hilarious reactions on the internet, as exemplified by the tweet below, which comments on how the release failure has confused everyone expecting the album.

Fans react to Drake album release failure

Fans were quick to react to Drake's failure to release the album on the scheduled date, taking to social media, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), to make their feelings on the matter known. Some fans expressed their disappointment by posting memes from shows such as The Punisher and Peaky Blinders.

Others reacted with comments on how they were kept expectant about the release of the album and the disappointment they felt when it wasn't released.

On January 21, 2023, Drake performed at the Apollo Theater in Upper Manhattan, New York City, and first announced his upcoming album. On April 7, 2023, the singer subsequently released Search & Rescue, the album's sole single. The single, a collaboration featuring Bnyx, BeautifulMvn, SadPony, and Wesley Curtis, was a major success, peaking at second position on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Drake's first album was released in 2010

Drake started his career in the small screen business, playing the main role of Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, which was created by Yana Moore and Linda Schuyler. The actor and singer stayed with the show for a total of seven seasons, with more appearances as guest characters in the eighth season.

Following his departure from the series, the singer switched to his music career, releasing his debut album, Thank Me Later, on June 15, 2010. The album was a major chart success and helped the singer build momentum for his music career.

Drake achieved commercial acclaim as a musician with his fourth studio album, Views, released on April 29, 2016. The album was a major chart success and remains the singer's most successful album to date, with multi-platinum certifications in Canada, Sweden, the UK, the USA, France, and more.

Aside from his music, the singer has also collaborated with rapper 21 Savage to release the album Her Loss on November 4, 2022. It was not as successful as his own projects but was still well-liked by fans.

Drake is considered one of the most influential artists of the current century by critics. He is credited with the revitalization of the Canadian hip-hop scene, particularly the rehabilitation of the Toronto Sound, a particular subset of the R&B soundscape conceptualized in Toronto.