"First Drake W": Fans praise rapper as he slams concert attendee for throwing vape pen on stage

Drake performed at the Barclays Center in New York City, USA on July 20, 2023 as part of his All A Blur tour. During the performance, an electronic cigarette, commonly known as a vape, was thrown on stage by an unidentified fan.

The incident led to the rapper calling out the perpetrator for the incident, stating:

“Did you throw a vape up here? Come on. Who threw this? There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m picking this vape up and vaping with you at the fu***ng Barclays Center. You got some real life evaluating to do throwing this fu***ng lemon mint vape up here.”

The video of the incident has led to widespread praise for the rapper's actions, since such behaviour is dangerous and disruptive to the concert experience. One user commented:

Twitter Reaction by @zarabeaune to Drake response to vape throw at concert ( Image via @zarabeaune)

Drake praised for chiding vape thrower

Drake has been at the receiving end of a recent trend of throwing objects at performers by a section of concert attendees, alongside artists Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.

The incidents have resulted in fans calling out the perpetretors in previous cases, and in this instance, they reacted the same way. Netizens took to social media, particularly Twitter, and stood firmly in support of the rapper.

Hysolace 🖤 @hysolace pic.twitter.com/y5jXtqmpMm end of gods plan then sb throws their bra and vape on stage and drake calls them out

Daya @daya3574 When drake says not to hit ur vape 🫡🫡

Fa✨ @__fabiincee I just rememberd Drake going in on the person who threw that vape on stage lmaooo I hope someone recorded it

andrea @annddr3a drake having ppl who vape reevaluate their lives is top drake moment cause why do ppl even vape like

loop ❧ @hoesfoundme Yea nvm drake is not a fan of vape !

Drake, however, has also revealed he doesn't mind some objects thrown at him, such as undergarments. During his concert in Montreal, Quebec earlier this month, the singer stated:

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed. But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and s**t."

More about Drake and his music career

Drake began his music career with the collaborative mixtape turned into an EP, So Far Gone, which was released on September 15, 2009. The mixtape provided the artist with his first chart breakthrough, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

While the mixtape helped him break into the professional music markets, the rapper's rise to prominence began with his debut studio album, Thank Me Later, which was released a year later, on June 15, 2010.

The album was a chart topper on the Canadian album chart and did exceedingly well in terms of sales, propelling the rapper into a mainstream commercial figure.

The rapper achieved criticial and commericial fame with his fifth studio album, Scorpion, which was released on June 29, 2018. The album peaked as a chart topper on nearly all the major album charts, and remains the highest internationally grossing album of the rapper.

Aside from his music career, as well as his stint as an actor, both prior and during his music career, Drake is also known for his business ventures, which includes a recording label imprint, OVO Sound. Other business ventures owned by the rapper include Dreamcrew and 100 Thieves.