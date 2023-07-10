"Hope all the singers sue and press charges": Fans react as Harry Styles gets hit in the face in viral video

Harry Styles performed at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria, on July 8, 2023, as part of his Love on Tour. After the performance, while walking off the stage, the singer was hit with an unidentified object in the face near the eye, resulting in him wincing in pain and briefly bending over and covering his eyes, before continuing his walk off the stage.
The incident, the latest in a series of such incidents that has plagued the singer, was captured on video by a fan nearby. Ever since it was uploaded on social media, fans have been expressing their outrage.
Harry Styles fans fuming after singer gets hit by object thrown from the crowd
Harry Styles has not publicly reacted to the incident thus far. Fans, however, were quick to take to social media to react, with many expressing their anger at such behavior.
Some people have called out the object throwers as rude, while others deemed the incident disgusting and shameful and asked people to refrain from engaging in such behavior.
Even before the Vienna concert, Harry Styles has had a long history of objects being thrown at him. On August 27, 2022, the singer was hit with cold chicken nuggets while performing at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
On October 14, 2022, while performing at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the singer was hit in the groin with an unidentified object, which led to him doubling over in pain.
In another incident, while performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on November 14, 2022, the singer was hit with skittles in his eyes, which led to him not being able to open his eyes for an entire song.
While Harry Styles has himself not shown offence at such incidents, other artists have spoken out against such behavior.
In a concert video of a Las Vegas residency show at the Caesar's Palace Hotels and Casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, singer-songwriter Adele spoke out against the practice, stating:
"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing sh*t on stage? Have you seen that?"
Other people to be affected by the practice includes Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Kelsea Ballerini as well as Drake, Steve Lacy, and Lady Gaga. The incidents have sparked at least one criminal charge so far, with Nicholas Malvagna having been charged with assault for throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha.
Harry Styles embarked on the his Love on Tour, in support of his albums, Fine Line and Harry's House, on September 4, 2021. The tour is scheduled to continue till July 22, 2023.