"Hope all the singers sue and press charges": Fans react as Harry Styles gets hit in the face in viral video

Harry Styles performed at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria, on July 8, 2023, as part of his Love on Tour. After the performance, while walking off the stage, the singer was hit with an unidentified object in the face near the eye, resulting in him wincing in pain and briefly bending over and covering his eyes, before continuing his walk off the stage.

The incident, the latest in a series of such incidents that has plagued the singer, was captured on video by a fan nearby. Ever since it was uploaded on social media, fans have been expressing their outrage.

Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices @sagesurge What is with these hobgoblins hitting performers in the face with objects? I hope all the singers sue and press charges and you're banned from every concert.



Harry Styles is the latest performer to be hit in the face. Drake was yesterday. What is with these hobgoblins hitting performers in the face with objects? I hope all the singers sue and press charges and you're banned from every concert. Harry Styles is the latest performer to be hit in the face. Drake was yesterday. https://t.co/xZA7yO1AXM

Harry Styles has not publicly reacted to the incident thus far. Fans, however, were quick to take to social media to react, with many expressing their anger at such behavior.

Some people have called out the object throwers as rude, while others deemed the incident disgusting and shameful and asked people to refrain from engaging in such behavior.

vany @vanstylesx #HSLOT #vienna #harrystyles I had my recording on when something hit harry today in the eyes. This is disgusting and disrespectful, i really hope he‘s ok #LoveOnTourVienna I had my recording on when something hit harry today in the eyes. This is disgusting and disrespectful, i really hope he‘s ok #LoveOnTourVienna #HSLOT #vienna #harrystyles https://t.co/mhQi4qx40b

Tess @TessPlease2010 What's the deal on concert goers throwing stuff like cellphones up on the stage, trying to hit the performers?

I saw on the news Harry Styles got hit in the eye with a cellphone and someone threw something at Drake.

Is this a trend now?

Katana (Taylor’s Version) 🟧 @katanalongid31 Harry Styles got hit in the EYE. Just, quit throwing things Harry Styles got hit in the EYE. Just, quit throwing things

Kevin from Va @nascarfankly It’s a shame now that it’s becoming a trend now for concertgoers to throw items at performers on stage now Harry Styles is the latest victim, hit in the eye. Very dangerous and very disturbing to hear It’s a shame now that it’s becoming a trend now for concertgoers to throw items at performers on stage now Harry Styles is the latest victim, hit in the eye. Very dangerous and very disturbing to hear 😞

Barbara May @BarbaraMayabc For the second time Harry Styles was hit in the eye by something thrown at him from the audience. Come on, people! For the second time Harry Styles was hit in the eye by something thrown at him from the audience. Come on, people!

Lucerys Velaryon @L1922_ So now it's become a nasty trend: Harry Styles was hit in his eye by a concertgoer So now it's become a nasty trend: Harry Styles was hit in his eye by a concertgoer https://t.co/KjytOoKmlg

Even before the Vienna concert, Harry Styles has had a long history of objects being thrown at him. On August 27, 2022, the singer was hit with cold chicken nuggets while performing at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On October 14, 2022, while performing at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the singer was hit in the groin with an unidentified object, which led to him doubling over in pain.

In another incident, while performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on November 14, 2022, the singer was hit with skittles in his eyes, which led to him not being able to open his eyes for an entire song.

• jennie • @jenn020704 🏻 DO 🏻 NOT 🏻 THROW 🏻 STUFF 🏻 AT 🏻 PEOPLE 🏻 Harry Styles took a forcefully thrown skittles to the freaking eye last night. Come on, use some common sense!! YALLLLLL. This goes without saying.🏻 DO🏻 NOT🏻 THROW🏻 STUFF🏻 AT🏻 PEOPLE🏻 Harry Styles took a forcefully thrown skittles to the freaking eye last night. Come on, use some common sense!! YALLLLLL. This goes without saying. 👏🏻 DO 👏🏻 NOT 👏🏻 THROW 👏🏻 STUFF 👏🏻 AT 👏🏻 PEOPLE 👏🏻 Harry Styles took a forcefully thrown skittles to the freaking eye last night. Come on, use some common sense!! 😡 https://t.co/yK0PLlTh6H

While Harry Styles has himself not shown offence at such incidents, other artists have spoken out against such behavior.

In a concert video of a Las Vegas residency show at the Caesar's Palace Hotels and Casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, singer-songwriter Adele spoke out against the practice, stating:

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing sh*t on stage? Have you seen that?"

Other people to be affected by the practice includes Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Kelsea Ballerini as well as Drake, Steve Lacy, and Lady Gaga. The incidents have sparked at least one criminal charge so far, with Nicholas Malvagna having been charged with assault for throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha.

Harry Styles embarked on the his Love on Tour, in support of his albums, Fine Line and Harry's House, on September 4, 2021. The tour is scheduled to continue till July 22, 2023.

