WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in the face in viral video 

On July 1, 2023, Machine Gun Kelly performed at the Rock Werchter festival in Werchter, Leuven, Belgium. The Rap Devil singer performed an hour and fifteen minutes long set, during which he had an unusual encounter with one of his fans, who attended the set with a placard that stated:

“I just came from Mexico for you to punch me.”

The singer questioned the fan regarding the placard, asking why he wanted to be punched in the face, to which the fan responded that he loved the singer. The singer stated in response:

“I got rings on, dude. That s—’s gonna hurt. I don’t know. It’s a lose-lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider.”

The singer eventually acquiesced to the fan’s request and punched him in the face while performing his 2020 song My Ex’s Best Friend. He shouted that he loved the fan to take the sting away from the punch.

Fans react to Machine Gun Kelly punching a fan

The incident prompted fans and other netizens to take to social media to express their feelings. While some netizens called the incident shocking, others responded with humor, posting gifs of screaming cartoon characters.

jessie @JESSxMGK The guy in front of me wanted to get punched in the face by kells so this happened🤣 @machinegunkelly The guy in front of me wanted to get punched in the face by kells so this happened🤣 @machinegunkelly https://t.co/vNaIzePwf7

saniya @omgsaniya begging machine gun kelly of all ppl to punch u is saurr crazy begging machine gun kelly of all ppl to punch u is saurr crazy

sky @bmb_wav @reaghhan machine gun kelly when you punch him 65 times in the chest @reaghhan machine gun kelly when you punch him 65 times in the chest https://t.co/3C1nOjUKpv

Gracie @gracecm04 MACHINE GUN KELLY MUST BE STOPPED MACHINE GUN KELLY MUST BE STOPPED

Machine Gun Kelly and his music career

Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, was born on April 22, 1990. He grew up moving from place to place due to his parents' missionary work. The singer was first introduced to rap music at Hamilton Middle School. He finished his education at the Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Machine Gun Kelly began his music career with performances in the underground music scene, including the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. The singer had his first chart breakthrough with his debut EP, Half Naked & Almost Famous, which he released on March 20, 2012, after signing up with Bad Boy Records. The EP peaked at number 46 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his EP, the singer released his debut studio album, Lace Up, on October 9, 2012. The album was a major success, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Machine Gun Kelly released his second studio album, General Admission, on October 16, 2015. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 5 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer's third studio album, Bloom, was released on May 12, 2017. The album peaked at number 6 on the Canadian album chart and number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Machine Gun Kelly released his fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo, on July 5, 2019. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 6 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer had his first chart-topper album with his fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, released on September 25, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and the Canadian album chart. The album also peaked at number 2 on the Australian album chart.

Machine Gun Kelly's sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, was released on March 25, 2022. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts.

