"Everything this dude does is cornier than the last thing": Machine Gun Kelly leeches video goes viral 

It seems like Machine Gun Kelly does not shy away from unconventional wellness treatments. The singer took to social media to showcase leeches slithering on his stomach. This is not the first time the musician has raised eyebrows with his health practices. His blood ritual with Megan Fox continues to cause a stir online.

On Friday, Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram story and shared an image of his tattooed abs. One could also see a puddly of leeches slithering his covered-up belly button. In the social media post, he wrote- “My best friends.”

Machine Gun Kelly showcases himself taking part in leech therapy (Image via machinegunkelly/Instagram)

Reacting to the eccentric treatment, one netizen commented online:

Powder Black @ITMPro @TMZ Everything this dude does is cornier than the last thing. Truly astonishing. @TMZ Everything this dude does is cornier than the last thing. Truly astonishing.

Leech therapy is not something new. The treatment is rooted in ancient Egyptian wellness beliefs. Placing the fawners on the navel area is believed to detoxify the liver and digestive system and improve blood flow.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s wellness experiments explored

The engaged couple wreaked havoc online after actress Megan Fox revealed that the couple drink each other’s blood. However, she clarified that it is not as concerning as one might think. In an interview with Glamour UK, the 36-year-old revealed:

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes online.”

The Transformers actress added that the process is “controlled” and is “used for a reason.” Speaking about Machine Gun Kelly’s approach towards the practice and the consumption of blood, Megan Fox said:

“He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, “take my soul.””

The first time the couple hinted about taking part in the routine was when they announced their engagement earlier this year. The caption read:

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the Bloody Valentine singer revealed that he and Fox took part in ayahuasca. He added that the two decided to drink the psychoactive tea as they were “exorcising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of.”

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that as they took part in the process, the shaman told him that he had “a big shadow of darkness behind” him and that he had to consume more of the psychoactive tea. He added:

“On the third night, I remember the shaman, he had a bottle of tobacco water and he did this thing and I saw gray- it looked like sand coming from my body, and I watched it go. And I was like, “what was that? Was that me?””

The Grammy-nominated singer also described the experience to Jimmy Kimmel as “one of the most important things that happened to me in my life.”

Poll : 0 votes