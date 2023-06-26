"I don't care": Taylor Swift urges fans not to cyberbully her exes ahead of Speak Now re- release 

Taylor Swift is well recognized for incorporating her relationship experiences into her music, with the singer earning success with stark, honest songs about her ex-boyfriends such as Teardrop on My Guitar, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and so on.

Now the singer has urged her fans to refrain from cyberbullying her exes based on her songs, ahead of the re-release of Speak Now.

The singer made the request before performing the song Dear John at the Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, USA on June 24, 2023, stating:

"I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together."

She continued:

"So what I'm trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago when I was 19"

Taylor Swift urges her fans to show kindness and compassion

Taylor Swift performed her single Dear John live for the first time in 11 years. The song was created in response to rumors of a failed May-December romance with John Mayer.

The singer released the single on October 25, 2010. To note, the song peaked at number 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Speaking to the crowd in Minneapolis during her Eras tour performance, the singer stated that she hoped the fans would show her exes the same compassion as they had shown her.

"I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities," she said.

"So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that any artist who has the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album," the singer continued.

More about Taylor Swift and her music career

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989. She became interested in musical theater at the age of 9. Over the next few years, the singer experimented with both music and acting, learning the guitar at the age of 12, and soon switching her focus completely to a music career.

The singer released her eponymously titled debut studio album, Taylor Swift, on October 24, 2006. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 14 on the Canadian album chart.

Following the success of her debut studio album, the singer released her second studio album, Fearless, on November 11, 2008. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian and Kiwi album charts respectively.

Taylor Swift released her third studio album, Speak Now, on October 25, 2010. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian and Kiwi album charts respectively.

Taylor Swift achieved critical acclaim with their tenth studio album, MidnightsY, which was released on October 21, 2022. The album was a chart-topper on nearly all the major charts, topping the charts on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, Danish, German, UK, Swiss and Kiwi album charts respectively.

Speak Now re-releases on July 7, 2023.

