A Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar is coming to Chicago in February 2023.

Electric Garden, a restaurant-cum-bar at 324 S. Racine Ave. in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, has announced the launch of the bar in honor of the singer's popular 2014 release, Bad Blood.

The pop-up will be open from February 3 to February 24 (if there's no extension), and entry tickets will be available from the official website, with each one costing $22, covering a welcome cocktail as well as a 90-minute slot.

The pop-up was announced on the Instagram page of Bucket Listers, a national event management company, collaborating with Electric Garden on the concept.

Get ready to down Taylor Swift-themed cocktails at Bad Blood

The pop-up, which is being marketed as a heartbreak or break-up bar, will feature beverages inspired by Taylor Swift's music, with a Shake It Off-themed spinning wheel allowing patrons to choose cocktails based on her songs, all of them in dark red and blue to further enhance the homage to Swift's music.

While the full menu has not been announced yet, in an exclusive interview with Variety, Alex Vazquez, the general manager of Electric Garden, stated that the offerings at Bad Blood will be curated based on things Swift has revealed about her food habits over the years.

As per Variety, the brunch menu at the pop-up is expected to include Fruity Pebbles French toast, sausage, and biscuits and gravy.

Drinks on the menu will be named after Swift's popular numbers. For instance, ordering a Lavender Haze will get you a gin-based drink combined with lavender bitters.

Also on the menu is the singer's preferred drink, a rum and coke, which has been named Taylor's Fave at the bar.

That apart, a rose punch on the menu has been dubbed Harry's Fave, in honor of Taylor Swift's ex, Harry Styles.

Other attractions at the bar include karaoke parties, tarot card readers, and life-sized cut-outs of the singer for photo-shoots.

Why Taylor Swift?

Speaking about the reasons behind taking inspiration from Swift, Alex Vasquez said:

What she sings about, and the heartbreak in her music, pairs very well with what we were looking for in wanting to get away from typical cupid and romance pop-ups

Jonathan Swift, the co-founder of the restaurant, added:

Everyone has gone through break-ups, so she has become relatable to everyone. She’s someone who inspires a lot of people — so why wouldn’t we want to be a part of that as well?”

Heartbreak has always been a part of Taylor Swift's music

Over her long career in the music industry, Taylor Swift has earned quite a reputation for using her heartbreak from relationships as muses for her hit songs. This trend has been evident from her very first album.

Picture to Burn, from Swift's debut album, Taylor Swift, is about her high-school relationship with Jordan Alford, and how he cheated on her with his eventual wife, Chelsea Alford.

This would soon be followed by the release of Teardrops on My Guitar, written by the artist to express her unrequited feelings for Drew Hardwick.

In 2008, the singer's relationship with singer-songwriter Joe Jonas ended, resulting in the song Forever and Always becoming a last-minute addition in the roster of her album, Fearless.

All Too Well, which is considered to be a masterpiece of Swift's break-up ballad form, comes from her relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The song would go on to achieve cult status, receiving critical acclaim from critics as well as fans.

