Taylor Swift Brazil, Argentina and Chile Tour 2023: Fans erupt amid latest report 

American popstar Taylor Swift is likely to take her Eras tour to Latin America in October and is said to perform three shows in Brazil as per Argentine newspaper, El Dia.

The report noted that Swift will perform her shows in cities including, São Paulo, Curitiba, and Rio de Janeiro. The last time Taylor Swift performed in Brazil was in 2012 for her album Red.

She is also said to perform in Argentina between October 6 and 8 at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, in Buenos Aires. Swift is also speculated to perform in Chile.

Dan Xavier @danxavier25



I'm sure she's playing at least 2 nights in São Paulo. Possibly three with enough demand.



Rio could possibly be two nights too. It will depend on the demand.



Curitiba one night only. @TMlovesRED She's rumoured to be going to 3 cities in Brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and CuritibaI'm sure she's playing at least 2 nights in São Paulo. Possibly three with enough demand.Rio could possibly be two nights too. It will depend on the demand.Curitiba one night only. @TMlovesRED She's rumoured to be going to 3 cities in Brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and CuritibaI'm sure she's playing at least 2 nights in São Paulo. Possibly three with enough demand.Rio could possibly be two nights too. It will depend on the demand.Curitiba one night only.

There has been no official confirmation from the artist herself. However, while announcing her US tour, she had mentioned that she would be performing international dates "as soon as I can."

Swift will hit the road for the US leg of her Eras tour on March 17.

Taylor Swift fans excited after reports speculate singer’s performance in Brazil

Excited Swifties, as Taylor Swift fans are popularly called, took to Twitter to express their excitement on the news that Swift might perform in Latin America.

cesar @trashpopsong @PopCrave so happy for all the latin american swifties!! @PopCrave so happy for all the latin american swifties!!

While some fans noted that they are ready to fight for the tickets, one pointed out that the president of Chile is also a Swiftie. Last year, English singer of the rock band Blur, Damon Albarn accused Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs. She then replied to Alborn saying that his hot take was damaging.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 Los Angeles Times @latimes



Billie Eilish?

"I think she’s exceptional."

Taylor Swift?

"She doesn’t write her own songs."

latimes.com/entertainment-… Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.Billie Eilish?"I think she’s exceptional."Taylor Swift?"She doesn’t write her own songs." Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.Billie Eilish?"I think she’s exceptional."Taylor Swift?"She doesn’t write her own songs."latimes.com/entertainment-… @DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. twitter.com/latimes/status… @DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. twitter.com/latimes/status…

In response to Swift’s tweet, Chile president-elect Gabriel Boric Font had said:

“Here in Chile, you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write your own songs from the heart. Don’t take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor.”

chris @younlvt @TMlovesRED it's her first time in Chile i'm gonna have to FIGHT for those tickest, and it's close to my bday omg @TMlovesRED it's her first time in Chile i'm gonna have to FIGHT for those tickest, and it's close to my bday omg

Midnights @Swifties_Blujay @TMlovesRED The president of Chile is a Swiftie right? @TMlovesRED The president of Chile is a Swiftie right?

Last year, Taylor Swift announced her Eras tour, and described it as “a journey through the musical eras of her career (past and present!)” The announcement came after the singer released her tenth studio album,Midnights, in October, 2022. Midnights was produced by Swift with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

It features hit singles including Anti-Hero, Lavender Haze, Maroon and Snow on the Beach featuring Lana Del Rey among other songs.

The ticketing website Ticketmaster crashed when her Eras tour tickets were available for sale. Fans complained of long standing hours and overwhelming ticket prices. Swift addressed the issue by apologising to her fans for the debacle.

In a social media post, she stated that she was "trying to figure out how the situation could be improved moving forward." Addressing the issue, the singer wrote:

"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

When the album was released, Swift achieved one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. She became the first artist to claim the top 10 songs in the Hot 100 songs in a single week.

Earlier this month, Swift performed during The 1975 concert at the O2 in London. It was the first time the artist performed the lead single Anti-Hero from her album Midnights in front of a live audience, giving people a taste of what her tour would be like.

Poll : 0 votes