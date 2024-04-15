Shakira announces ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ 2024 world tour during surprise Coachella performance: All we know so far

Shakira performed at the Coachella Festival on April 12, 2024, in a surprise appearance on Bizzarap's set. The singer performed the single Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, and subsequently announced her world tour to the audience.

This tour announcement was later confirmed with an announcement on her official Instagram on April 13, 2024, in which she stated:

"So stoked to finally announce that LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR is happening! Can’t wait to be back on stage partying and celebrating with my wolfpack! "

Dates and other details for the tour have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Interested patrons must register at the singer's official website for further info regarding the tour and to gain access to the tour's presale, which will be available sometime soon.

Shakira ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ 2024 tour details

The upcoming tour by Shakira will be based on the singer's latest studio album of the same name, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which was released on March 22, 2024. The multi-platinum certified album has peaked as a chart-topper on the Argentine album chart as well as at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with AP News, the singer elaborated on the concept behind the album, stating:

"Because there’s a great diversity in this album — I know it’s a conceptual album — but it didn’t happen on purpose. Nobody chooses to go through the kind of life experiences that I went through when I was writing and creating this album, you know, life gives you lemons. So what do you do? Make lemonade. So I made songs."

The singer continued:

"But there is a great variety within this album. There’s pop, there’s Afrobeat, there’s reggaeton. There’s some Mexican regionals as well. Rock. But there is a common thread. And that is based off of genuine, authentic life experiences and the process of elaborating those intense emotions and feelings that I’ve been having to deal with during this past couple of years."

The singer's newly announced world tour is likely to start sometime in November in the city of Indio, which also hosts the Coachella festival. The singer announced it with the following statement:

"I have to share something today. Biza, I’m going on tour. I’m going on tour, finally…starting here, this November, this year, this city. I can’t wait. Couldn’t ask for more."

Shakira's last major tour was back in 2018 in support of her album El Dorado. More recently, the singer performed solo concerts in 2023 and 2024, including the MTV Music Video Awards on September 12, 2024, where she appeared alongside Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Metro Boomin, among others.

Shakira first rose to prominence with her 1995 album, Pies Descalzos, which was released on October 6, 1995. The album was a major chart success and became her breakthrough commercial success.

The singer's next major success was with her English language debut, Laundry Service, which was released on November 13, 2001. The multi-platinum certified album was a chart-topper on the Swiss album chart.

The album won several album awards, including Album of the Year at the 2002 American Latino Media Arts Awards as well as Best International Album award at the 2003 NRJ Music Awards.

In 2010, Shakira had her next major milestone with the release of her album, Sale el Sol, on October 19, 2010. The album was a chart-topper on the French and Italian album charts respectively and became a diamond-certified album after its release.

