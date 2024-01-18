Coachella 2024: How to get presale code, ticket prices, lineup, & all you need to know

Coachella 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 12, 2024, to April 21, 2024, at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California. The 2024 edition will be the festival's twenty-second edition, having been first held in 1999. The upcoming edition is also notable for being the first edition of the festival scheduled to feature more than one female-led headliner.

The 2024 edition, which is also set to mark the return of the ska-pop band No Doubt for the first time in nine years, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:

Presale for the tour will be available from January 19, 2024. Presale Code can be accessed by registering for the presale at the official website before January 18, 2024, at 12:00 pm PT. Open-sale tickets will be available once the presale closes.

General tickets are priced at $499 for Tier 1, $549 for Tier 2 and $599 for Tier 3 tickets. General plus shuttle tickets are priced at $619 for Tier 1, $669 for Tier 2 and $719 for Tier 3. VIP tickets are priced at $1069 for Tier 1 and $1269 for Tier 2. Camping bundle packages are priced between $4000 and $11000 for two people.

There are also separate camping tickets which are priced between $149 and $375 exclusive of main festival ticket prices. All ticket prices are exclusive of processing fees and are subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations.

Coachella 2024 lineup

Coachella 2024 announced its lineup after a significant delay, which has had an adverse reaction to other festivals in the North America region due to the festival's extensive and restrictive radial clause, which is a repeat problem for the festival. The lineup announcement delay was caused by persistent billing and lineup hiring issues.

The new lineup, as mentioned above, includes the surprise return of No Doubt for what is set to be their second reunion, with the group last having performed at the Global Earth Day in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2015. The lineup also features artists such as Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Khruangbin, Peso Pluma and more.

The full lineup for the Coachella 2024 festival is given below in accordance with the two weekend dates each artist is set to play:

April 12, 2024 and April 19, 2024(Coachella first weekend pair)

Lana Del Rey

Peso Pluma

Lil Uzi Vert

Justice

Bizzarap

Deftones

ATEEZ

Everything Always

Peggy Gou

Young Miko

Sabrina Carpenter

Anti Up

Steve Angello

Ken Carson

Skepta

Faye Webster

Tyla

Yoasobi

Cloonee

Gorgon City

Tinashe

ANOTR

L'Impératrice

Suki Waterhouse

Lovejoy

Brittany Howard

Chappelle Roan

Japanese House

Black Country

New Road

Adriatique

BLOND:ISH

The Beths

Neil Frances

Clown Core

Mall Grab

Kevin de Vries ft Kolsch

Kokoroko

Eartheater

Narrow Head

Skin on Skin

Late Night Drive Home

Sid Sriram

Cimafunk

Son Rompe Pera

Ben Sterling

Upchuck

Keyspan

April 13, 2024 and April 20, 2024 (Coachella second weekend pair)

Tyler the Creator

Blur

Ice Spice

Gessaffelstein

Sublime

Jungle

Dom Dolla

Bleachers

Grimes

Jon Batiste

LE SSERAFIM

Charlotte de Witte

ISOxo

Knock2

Santa Fe Khan

BLXST

Purple Disco Machine

The Drums

Skream & Benga

Destroy Lonely

Orbital

Kevin Abstract

The Aquabats

Kevin Kaarl

The Red Pears

FLO

The Blessed Madonna

Hatsunne Miku

SPINALL

Palace

The Adicts

Thuy

Oneohtrix Point Never

Young Fathers

Kenya Grace

Patrick Mason

The Last Dinner Party

Bar Italia

Reinier Zonneveld

Saint Levant

Mahmut Orhan

Ame

Marcell Dettman

Brutalismo 3000

Erika de Casier

Girl Ultra

Maz

Depression Sonora

Will Clarke

Militarie Gun

Rebuke

Mandy, Indiana

Kimonos

April 14, 2024 and April 21, 2024 (Coachella third weekend pair)

No Doubt

Doja Cat

J Balvin

Jhene Aiko

Khruangbin

Carin Leon

Anyma

John Summit

Lil Yatchy

DJ Snake

LUDMILLA

The Rose

AP Dhillion

Renee Rapp

Bebe Rexha

Coi Leray

NAV

Tems

BICEP

Victoria Monet

Taking Back Sunday

88Rising Futures

ARTBAT

ATARASHII GATKKO!

Boy Harsher

Barry Can't Swim

Olivia Dean

LATIN MAFIA

Two Shell

Hermanos Gutierrez

Folamour

Jockstrap

Carlita

Mdou Moctar

Eddie Zuko

Adam Tem ft Mika Gami

YG Marley

Eli & Fur

Flight Facilities

Tita Lau

Bb Trickz

feeble little horse

Joplyn

jjuujjuu

The Coachella Festival is considered to be one of the most prominent festivals in North America and has been awarded the Top Festival at the Billboard Touring Awards consecutively from 2011 to 2016. The festival has also won the Pollstar Awards from 1999 to 2005, followed by wins in 2005 and 2006 and then again in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017.