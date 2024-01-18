Coachella 2024: How to get presale code, ticket prices, lineup, & all you need to know

Coachella 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 12, 2024, to April 21, 2024, at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California. The 2024 edition will be the festival's twenty-second edition, having been first held in 1999. The upcoming edition is also notable for being the first edition of the festival scheduled to feature more than one female-led headliner.
The 2024 edition, which is also set to mark the return of the ska-pop band No Doubt for the first time in nine years, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:
Presale for the tour will be available from January 19, 2024. Presale Code can be accessed by registering for the presale at the official website before January 18, 2024, at 12:00 pm PT. Open-sale tickets will be available once the presale closes.
General tickets are priced at $499 for Tier 1, $549 for Tier 2 and $599 for Tier 3 tickets. General plus shuttle tickets are priced at $619 for Tier 1, $669 for Tier 2 and $719 for Tier 3. VIP tickets are priced at $1069 for Tier 1 and $1269 for Tier 2. Camping bundle packages are priced between $4000 and $11000 for two people.
There are also separate camping tickets which are priced between $149 and $375 exclusive of main festival ticket prices. All ticket prices are exclusive of processing fees and are subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations.
Coachella 2024 lineup
Coachella 2024 announced its lineup after a significant delay, which has had an adverse reaction to other festivals in the North America region due to the festival's extensive and restrictive radial clause, which is a repeat problem for the festival. The lineup announcement delay was caused by persistent billing and lineup hiring issues.
The new lineup, as mentioned above, includes the surprise return of No Doubt for what is set to be their second reunion, with the group last having performed at the Global Earth Day in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2015. The lineup also features artists such as Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Khruangbin, Peso Pluma and more.
The full lineup for the Coachella 2024 festival is given below in accordance with the two weekend dates each artist is set to play:
April 12, 2024 and April 19, 2024(Coachella first weekend pair)
- Lana Del Rey
- Peso Pluma
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Justice
- Bizzarap
- Deftones
- ATEEZ
- Everything Always
- Peggy Gou
- Young Miko
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Anti Up
- Steve Angello
- Ken Carson
- Skepta
- Faye Webster
- Tyla
- Yoasobi
- Cloonee
- Gorgon City
- Tinashe
- ANOTR
- L'Impératrice
- Suki Waterhouse
- Lovejoy
- Brittany Howard
- Chappelle Roan
- Japanese House
- Black Country
- New Road
- Adriatique
- BLOND:ISH
- The Beths
- Neil Frances
- Clown Core
- Mall Grab
- Kevin de Vries ft Kolsch
- Kokoroko
- Eartheater
- Narrow Head
- Skin on Skin
- Late Night Drive Home
- Sid Sriram
- Cimafunk
- Son Rompe Pera
- Ben Sterling
- Upchuck
- Keyspan
April 13, 2024 and April 20, 2024 (Coachella second weekend pair)
- Tyler the Creator
- Blur
- Ice Spice
- Gessaffelstein
- Sublime
- Jungle
- Dom Dolla
- Bleachers
- Grimes
- Jon Batiste
- LE SSERAFIM
- Charlotte de Witte
- ISOxo
- Knock2
- Santa Fe Khan
- BLXST
- Purple Disco Machine
- The Drums
- Skream & Benga
- Destroy Lonely
- Orbital
- Kevin Abstract
- The Aquabats
- Kevin Kaarl
- The Red Pears
- FLO
- The Blessed Madonna
- Hatsunne Miku
- SPINALL
- Palace
- The Adicts
- Thuy
- Oneohtrix Point Never
- Young Fathers
- Kenya Grace
- Patrick Mason
- The Last Dinner Party
- Bar Italia
- Reinier Zonneveld
- Saint Levant
- Mahmut Orhan
- Ame
- Marcell Dettman
- Brutalismo 3000
- Erika de Casier
- Girl Ultra
- Maz
- Depression Sonora
- Will Clarke
- Militarie Gun
- Rebuke
- Mandy, Indiana
- Kimonos
April 14, 2024 and April 21, 2024 (Coachella third weekend pair)
- No Doubt
- Doja Cat
- J Balvin
- Jhene Aiko
- Khruangbin
- Carin Leon
- Anyma
- John Summit
- Lil Yatchy
- DJ Snake
- LUDMILLA
- The Rose
- AP Dhillion
- Renee Rapp
- Bebe Rexha
- Coi Leray
- NAV
- Tems
- BICEP
- Victoria Monet
- Taking Back Sunday
- 88Rising Futures
- ARTBAT
- ATARASHII GATKKO!
- Boy Harsher
- Barry Can't Swim
- Olivia Dean
- LATIN MAFIA
- Two Shell
- Hermanos Gutierrez
- Folamour
- Jockstrap
- Carlita
- Mdou Moctar
- Eddie Zuko
- Adam Tem ft Mika Gami
- YG Marley
- Eli & Fur
- Flight Facilities
- Tita Lau
- Bb Trickz
- feeble little horse
- Joplyn
- jjuujjuu
The Coachella Festival is considered to be one of the most prominent festivals in North America and has been awarded the Top Festival at the Billboard Touring Awards consecutively from 2011 to 2016. The festival has also won the Pollstar Awards from 1999 to 2005, followed by wins in 2005 and 2006 and then again in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017.