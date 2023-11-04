"A loss for the culture": Fans rue Lana Del Rey's missed opportunity as Sofia Coppola makes Priscilla soundtrack revelation 

Lana Del Rey is an icon of pop culture and one of the most successful singers today, with a fan base of millions. Del Rey is also known being a fan of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, with her 2012 single Body Electric, referencing the former.

Now, in an exclusive E! News interview, Sofia Coppola, the director of the Priscilla biopic, has revealed that Del Rey was invited to record a song for the movie. However, she said that a scheduling constraint hindered the collaboration:

"I'm learning that people really connect Lana Del Rey with Priscilla and I didn't realize that...we were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn't work out with the timing. We invited her to the premiere. I don't think she can come. But I'm excited for her to see it."

The news of the failed attempt at the collaboration has since then gone viral, with fans lamenting the missed opportunity, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Fans react to Lana Del Rey's missed opportunity for Priscilla

Fans were quick to react to the missed collaboration opportunity of Lana Del Rey for the Priscilla biopic, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter.

Most fans were disappointed by the news, with some criticizing the singer. The fact that Del Rey was recently sighted in a Waffle House uniform in Florida and that fans were unaware of any other projects involving the singer that would prohibit her from recording a song for the biopic were among the criticisms leveled against the musician.

Others expressed their frustration at the turn of the event by posting gifs expressing their sadness and frustration. A few also commented that they would have liked Del Rey to appear in the movie itself.

Comparisons between Priscilla and Del Rey started due to the latter's style as well as the references she made in her music. The singer with her retro look of bouffant hairstyle and cat-like eyes, is often compared to Priscilla in terms of looks, especially due to the compatible facial structure between the two.

Furthermore, the singer has frequently worn retro styles from the 1960s, some of which are similar to what Priscilla wore herself. More prominently, Del Rey is a huge fan of Elvis, Priscilla's love interest and husband, and has written a song on him for the 2008 documentary, The King.

Lana Del Rey is best known for her second studio album and major label debut, Born to Die, which was released on January 27, 2012, via Polydor Records and Interscope Records. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian, Austrian, French, German, Irish, Swiss, and UK album charts respectively.