Tyla, a rising star in the music industry, has recently expressed a desire to collaborate with the internationally acclaimed K-pop group, BLACKPINK. She made this revelation in a recent interview where she was specifically asked about the artists she would like to collaborate with. This declaration has excited fans of both Tyla and BLACKPINK, igniting anticipation for a potential musical partnership that could transcend genres.

The K-pop sensations, who have been focusing on their individual careers post the expiration of their official contract, have been making waves in the industry ever since their debut. Now, eight years after the group was formed, they are undoubtedly one of the most popular groups in the music industry.

Tyla, with her distinctive vocal style, has been turning heads in recent years. Hailing from South Africa, the artist has blended elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop. She has rapidly gained a devoted international following, especially in the US.

"It would break records": Fans look forward to potential collaboration between Tyla and BLACKPINK

For fans of the K-pop quartet, BLACKPINK, it's always heartwarming to discover that their influence extends not only to everyday listeners but to well-known celebrities as well. Recently, international singer Tyla openly expressed her desire to collaborate with BLACKPINK.

This revelation came during an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, where Tyla engaged in a wide-ranging conversation. While she touched upon various aspects of her life and music, it was her comment about wanting to collaborate with BLACKPINK that took center stage.

When asked if there were any artists she'd like to work with that might surprise people, Tyla unhesitatingly named BLACKPINK as her dream collaboration.

"I would love to collaborate with BLACKPINK. It would be so cute!" she said.

This declaration stirred excitement and curiosity among fans. Yet, the intrigue didn't end there. Tyla further revealed her appreciation for the group's music, singling out Kill This Love as a favorite. She recounted her fascination with the song, emphasizing the allure of the group's artistry.

"Years back, I kept watching "Kill This Love" video. I loved watching their stuff. And the way K-pop stans are, that whole world is so beautiful. I'd like to visit Asia and just experience it," she added.

Fans were ecstatic after hearing Tyla's comments and took to social media to praise the solo singer as well as the group:

Tyla expressed not only her desire to collaborate but also her longing to visit Asia and immerse herself in the world of K-pop. Her words conveyed more than just a desire for a musical partnership. They represented her deep respect for a genre that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

Tyla's sentiments have certainly resonated with BLACKPINK's fanbase, BLINKs. Her open acknowledgment of the group's talent and the magnetic charm of K-pop as a whole has served to reaffirm the international influence of this music genre. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of the group's music and the impact they've had on artists, regardless of their place of origin.