JUNGKOOK BILLBOARD DOMINATION trends as the Seven singer becomes the only Asian act to top Billboard Global 200 for consecutive five weeks

BTS' Jungkook achieved a remarkable feat on August 22, 2023, by becoming the first and only Asian act to consecutively top the Billboard Global 200 and Excl. US charts for five weeks with his latest single, Seven. The singer released Seven in July and it has since garnered worldwide acclaim. Even a month after its release, the song is managing to shatter records.

Needless to say, given how well the song is doing on the Billboard Global 200, ARMYs are bursting with pride and joy. They took to social media to make sure that various hashtags about Jungkook were trending. These included JUNGKOOK BILLBOARD DOMINATION and HISTORY MAKER. They also congratulated the idol for his achievement of reaching an impressive milestone.

"LETS GO HIGHER JUNGKOOK ": ARMYs are proud of the Seven singer for his latest feat

As Jungkook continues to set records with his track Seven, ARMYs are gearing up to elevate their idol by aiming to establish even more records.

The collaboration between Jungkook and Latto on the song also earned its place as the Asian act's longest-standing No. 1 hit on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart. Seven has surpassed BTS' previous record set by Dynamite. ARMYs take pride in the fact that Jungkook is not only breaking his group's records but also achieving new heights individually. They took to social media to congratulate the singer and to express joy about the feat.

For many, it's awe-inspiring to witness Jungkook surpassing the achievements of his group, and they are fully enjoying the Euphoria singer's current era. They even express that this feat of maintaining the No. 1 position on the Billboard Global 200 is not easily attainable.

As mentioned earlier, the singer, who is now the first and only Asian acts to consecutively top the Billboard Global 200 and Excl. US charts for five weeks.

The singer's agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, released a statement on August 22, 2023, refuting allegations of plagiarism surrounding the song Seven. These allegations were put forth by producer Yang Joon-young, known for Fin.K.L's Time of Mask. Yang implied that Seven bore noticeable similarities to his song and shared a similar scale sequence.

The agency responded to these allegations by asserting that the claims of copyright infringement related to the song are unfounded. They said that the song was collaboratively composed by an international team of five composers and has no ties to the previously mentioned track from 24 years ago. According to BIG HIT MUSIC, the presented claims are one-sided and lack credibility.

Fans eagerly anticipate golden maknae's future record-breaking endeavors and are poised to support him, with plans for streaming parties across social media.

BTS' Jungkook and LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon indirect interaction

The accomplishment wasn't the only reason fans applauded the singer recently. A few days ago, on August 17, 2023, a TikTok video featuring LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon making a minor mistake went viral and even caught the eye of the BTS member.

In the video, during the introduction of a song, Chaewon stumbled over her lines, changing "FEARNOT, be my friend" to something less coherent. However, she handled the situation and seamlessly transitioned into dance. This moment took place on the second day of the FLAME RISES concert tour at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

The BTS member's interaction with the video drew particular interest. He not only liked the video but also left a comment with a simple "Haha." Fans were delighted to witness this interaction, and their excitement spilled over to Twitter, where they discussed and reacted to the BTS member's engagement.

The Euphoria singer is set to release a single and mini-album by November 2023 as stated by him in Suchwita talk-show.