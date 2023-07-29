"Saving it for when ur time comes": Fans react hilariously as the coffin used in BTS' Jungkook's Seven MV sells out

On July 24, 2023, a TikTok video went viral on social media, claiming that the coffin used by BTS' Jungkook in his latest music video for Seven has sold out. Fans claim that they came across a TikTok video where someone posted about the owner of a coffin store who mentioned on his Instagram that the brand the idol used had sold out after the music video was released.

DiDi Gusteree @gustereee

THEY SOLD OUT THE COFFIN JUNGKOOK WAS IN FOR HIS SEVEN MV.

On July 14, the BTS maknae released his debut digital single, Seven, and unveiled a music video where he was depicted having a fight with his partner, Han So-hee. One of the highlighted moments in the music video featured Jungkook singing inside a coffin and opening it in an attempt to persuade So-hee, who wasn't receptive to his efforts.

The iconic coffin scene quickly went viral on social media, and now fans are reporting that the coffin is sold out.

This led to a barrage of jokes on the internet, with some suggesting that ARMYs might be purchasing the coffin for their future use, implying they will use it when they pass away.

Sima⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @bltusv713614 , wth y'all are gonna do with a coffin? Saving it for when ur time comes? Someone just said the coffin from Seven's MV sold out, wth y'all are gonna do with a coffin? Saving it for when ur time comes?

Twitterati left in splits as fans come up with hilarious uses for Jungkook's Seven mv coffin

Soon after the release of the music video for Jungkook's Seven, the coffin became a hot topic among fans. Even Jungkook, who came live on the social media platform, Weverse, reacted to his coffin scene by giggling uncontrollably.

Now, with the news about the coffin in the music video being sold out, the internet is rife with funny speculations about what ARMYs might possibly be using the coffin for.

Lora⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭7ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @lora_luv_7 according to local media, that coffin in seven mv which cost 5M won officially sold out !! oh hello armys?? it was a coffin??!!

🍓 @viel7bts



Sohera @SoheraAslam

LMAO THAT'S TOO MUCHHH pic.twitter.com/BmzVNz5wSL ACCORDING TO LOCAL MEDIA, THE COFFIN THAT JUNGKOOK USE TO HIS MUSIC VIDEO WHICH COST 5M WON IS NOW OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT!LMAO THAT'S TOO MUCHHH

Sanvi⁷ 𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @Sanvi875

San⁷ | FAN ACCOUNT @ilysfmyunki

imagine some guests coming to ur home and they see that coffin and asks you "why is this here?" wht you gonna answer "it's here because jungkook used this in his mv" what will they use that coffin for?? home decor ??imagine some guests coming to ur home and they see that coffin and asks you "why is this here?" wht you gonna answer "it's here because jungkook used this in his mv" twitter.com/lora_luv_7/sta…

The idol recently went live on Weverse in the middle of the night on July 28, 2023, where he interacted with fans and had a fun session.

Even fellow BTS member Jimin left a series of comments under the idol's live session, providing much-needed content to fans who were enjoying every bit of their interaction.

In other news, Jungkook recently appeared on Audacy CheckIn, where he talked about his upcoming album and stated:

"I’d say it will be awesome! Maybe, maybe. I am confident. Yes. Please wait a bit longer. I think a great album might be on the way.”

Jungkook SNS  @Jungkook_SNS



Jungkook on his album in Audacy interview

pic.twitter.com/aFxtB6hytr “I’d say it will be awesome! Maybe, maybe. I am confident. Yes. Please wait a bit longer. I think a great album might be on the way.”Jungkook on his album in Audacy interview

The Euphoria singer also disclosed in his recent Weverse live that he is currently working on his upcoming full-fledged album.