"I saw the trophy head come off": BTS' Jungkook hilariously reacts to watching his M Countdown award for SEVEN break on stage

BTS' Jungkook received a nomination for the top spot on M Countdown for his song Seven on July 27, 2023, where he bagged his second victory on the aforementioned prestigious music show. The BTS idol released his digital debut single, Seven, on July 14, which quickly set numerous records.

Additionally, he achieved the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 music charts. The idol took to South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he conveyed his gratitude to fans and stated:

"ARMY, thank you for number 1 on mcountdown ! Thanks to you all, I was able to be number 1 on mcountdown twice !!! hehe, uh... I was actually watching it live and I saw the trophy head come off hahaha..hahahahahahah thank you !!!"

As the host was announcing Jungkook's name as the winner, the top part of the trophy came off, breaking into two pieces. This incident caused laughter among everyone present, and even the idol watching the show couldn't help but giggle at it.

"I actually watched it in real time": Jungkook can't stop giggling at what happened to his trophy at M Countdown

As Jungkook took to Weverse, he began by expressing his gratitude to ARMYs, who made it possible for him to win first place twice. He was elated and conveyed that it was because of them that he was able to achieve the aforementioned milestone. Moving on, he humorously mentioned that he had actually been watching the award show live when he witnessed the fate of his trophy as it broke into two pieces, causing a lighthearted moment.

After the announcement of the results, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, the show's host, was holding the trophy when suddenly its top came off. Fortunately, with assistance from MONSTA X's Shownu, they swiftly managed to reattach the top of the trophy. While the host continued to deliver her speech, the idols, including Shownu, held on to the trophy head while Soyou held the remaining part of the trophy.

Jungkook referred to the event in his latest Weverse post, where he couldn't hold back his laughter and added many "haha" words to showcase how funny the situation was at the M Countdown.

Jungkook stated that he saw the unfortunate fate of his trophy, where its head and bottom part were separated during the show, and it made him laugh uncontrollably. In the concluding statement, he expressed his gratitude to fans and thanked them for making him win the latest award.

In other news, Jungkook's song Seven is receiving worldwide love and praise from fans all over the world. They are also discussing the idol's onscreen chemistry with Han So-hee in the music video for Seven.

In other news, Seven featuring Latto achieves an impressive 13th consecutive day at the top spot on Global Spotify, with an astounding 10.719 million filtered streams. This remarkable feat makes him the first Asian act in Spotify's global history to hold the number 1 position for such a prolonged period.

The Euphoria singer also mentioned that he's currently working on his full-length album in his recent Weverse live.