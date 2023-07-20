"No male, no Kpop": Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook's Seven becomes the fastest song to surpass 100 million streams in Spotify history

On July 20, 2023, BTS' Jungkook achieved a remarkable milestone as his latest digital single, Seven (feat. Latto), became the fastest song in Spotify's history to reach 100 million streams within just six days of its release.

The song was released on July 14, 2023, alongside its captivating music video, which featured South Korean actress Han So-hee as a special guest. Additionally, Jungkook collaborated with American rapper Latto for this impressive track.

Bighit Entertainment, Jungkook's agency, described the song as a powerful and outstanding addition to his discography.

"Seven is an invigorating 'summer song' that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level."

As soon as the news broke, ARMYs could not contain their excitement and took to social media to celebrate the idol's latest achievement. They proudly stated that no male K-Pop artist had achieved the aforementioned milestone before, and the Alive singer has now created history by reaching this milestone.

"Writing History": Jungkook and ARMYs celebrated as the Seven reached 100 million streams on Spotify

When Jungkook was present at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, he also witnessed his digital single Seven hitting 100 million streams on Spotify and was filled with joy. The idol exclaimed in happiness upon seeing his latest feat and stated:

"Writing history! Jeon Jungkook cool! ARMY cool! Pom-michyeotdai."

Fans were also elated while watching the idol's happiness, and they started celebrating his latest feat on social media. They took to various social media platforms to congratulate the idol on this incredible milestone. Many fans expressed their pride in Jungkook for achieving such a remarkable record.

jungkook's reaction when he saw that Seven has become the fastest song to surpass 100M streams in Spotify history

DAILY_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



SEVEN 100M STREAMS ON SPOTIFY

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

"Seven" by Jungkook officially becomes the FASTEST SONG to surpass 100 million streams in Spotify history, the FIRST to hit the milestone in under 6 days.

jungkook going "pommichodai army" after he saw the news of 'seven' reaching 100M streams

jungkook admirer₇ @dreamjeons



imagine how happy jungkook would be when seven gets the #1 spot! now, if we want want this to happen, we must mobilize everyone residing in the us/pr!! ask your friends, family or moots. let's go, armys!! keep buying!

Ara⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @byxarav 🏻 IM SO PROUUUDDD @chartdata @Latto ENDED THE INDUSTRYIM SO PROUUUDDD

#1 SEVEN @ccbangtanista



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK ENDED THE INDUSTRY



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK
JUNGKOOK ENDED THE INDUSTRY

sof⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ʰᵒᵖᵉ ᵛᵉʳ♡ @Taelifez SEVEN SURPASSED 100 M OMG OMG OMG DO YOU KNOW HOW INSANE IS THIS

Chartdata reported that the song Seven achieved the remarkable feat of reaching 100 million streams on Spotify in just 6 days, breaking the record for the fastest song to reach this milestone in the platform's history.

This accomplishment surpasses the previous record set by Flowers, which achieved the same milestone in 7 days. He also broke the record previously held by Olivia Rodrigo's debut song, Driver License, which held the record for eight days.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK

SEVEN is now the FASTEST song in Spotify history to surpass 100M streams on Spotify (6 days)



🥇#1. Seven —6 days

#2. Flowers —7 days

#3. Butter — 8 days

#3. Easy On Me — 8 days

#3. As It Was — 8 days NEW RECORD:SEVEN is now the FASTEST song in Spotify history to surpass 100M streams on Spotify (6 days)🥇#1. Seven —6 days#2. Flowers —7 days#3. Butter — 8 days#3. Easy On Me — 8 days#3. As It Was — 8 days pic.twitter.com/x06bOBI70C

The Euphoria singer also talked about how he wants fans to feel about his song Seven, as stated in the interview at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

"The music video shows how chaotic things can be. It shows how one fixes one’s eyes on the beloved one no matter what happens around them. So I hope my fans can think of it as something that stays w/ them when having a hard time."

Golden Times @JJK_Times



[…] the music video shows how chaotic things can be. It shows how one fixes one’s eyes on the beloved one no matter what happens around them. So I hope my fans can think of it as something that stays w/ them when having a hard time. What Jungkook wants fans to feel from Seven:[…] the music video shows how chaotic things can be. It shows how one fixes one’s eyes on the beloved one no matter what happens around them. So I hope my fans can think of it as something that stays w/ them when having a hard time. pic.twitter.com/RCZMprj2sj

In other news, Seven also secured its first victory on M Countdown. Meanwhile, fans are planning to purchase and stream the song more. The singer is also confirmed to appear on the upcoming episode of Suga's Suchwita talk show.

So far, the idol has released the clear and explicit version of the song.

The Euphoria singer has recently announced that he will be releasing the Seven (Weekend Version) on July 21, 2023, at 1 PM KST.