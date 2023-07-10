On July 10, 2023, Bighit Entertainment dropped BTS' Jungkook's Seven recording film preview on BANGTANTV's YouTube channel. In the clip, the idol is seen recording his upcoming single in a studio alongside a few prominent personalities, including Andrew Watt.

Recently, Bighit Entertainment announced that Jungkook is set to release his debut solo digital single Seven in July, describing the song as follows:

"Seven is an invigorating 'summer song' that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level."

To build the anticipation, the aforementioned preview clip was released ahead of the complete recording film for Seven will be released on July 26, 2023. In the 48-second video, producer Andrew Watt talked about the Euphoria singer as he commented:

"Hearing him on his own on this song. It's pretty dangerous what's about to happen"

ARMYs can't get enough of Jungkook in the latest video as they compliment his looks and his interactions with Andrew Watt

In the latest preview video for the recording of Seven, Jungkook is seen receiving praise from producer Andrew Watt, who never fails to hype him up whenever he hits the perfect note. The video also showcases Andrew Watt dancing alongside the idol and showering him with compliments like "That was perfect."

The video begins with crowds screaming and welcoming Jungkook, including a glimpse of the idol talking about his song. Initially feeling nervous, he gains confidence as he records Seven, expressing his desire for the fans to recognize and enjoy the upcoming digital release without any issues.

As the film preview for Seven dropped, fans were ecstatic to see the bond between the Euphoria singer and Andrew Watt. They also admired his reactions during the recording, his appearance in the video, and his ability to get along with people.

jungkook admirer₇ @dreamjeons he's such a mood the way the producer andrew watt was hyping jungkook all alonghe's such a mood the way the producer andrew watt was hyping jungkook all along 😭 he's such a mood https://t.co/yd47gwHWlc

jungkook admirer₇ @dreamjeons jungkook: "a song that can receive recognition" SONG OF THE YEAR jungkook: "a song that can receive recognition" SONG OF THE YEAR https://t.co/WEt88FdcAA

SEVEN @jeonfame oh i know andrew watt LOVED working with jungkook and was in awe of him the whole time. he’s so perfect at what he does it’s no surprise watt was impressed oh i know andrew watt LOVED working with jungkook and was in awe of him the whole time. he’s so perfect at what he does it’s no surprise watt was impressed 😭 https://t.co/zeXHzTX8oI

jeon jungkook @archivesofkook the gestures that jungkook makes when he is recording. the gestures that jungkook makes when he is recording. https://t.co/EBI4P9SOuz

Andrew Wotman, professionally known as Andrew Watt or simply Watt, is an American multi-talented artist who has been seen as a record producer, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Recognized for his achievements, he was awarded the Producer of the Year Grammy in 2021.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK In case anyone was wondering, that was Andrew Watt, American record producer, with Jungkook in the recording studio! In case anyone was wondering, that was Andrew Watt, American record producer, with Jungkook in the recording studio! https://t.co/xnFNVsuuWi

Among his notable works, Watt has produced albums for renowned artists such as Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. Additionally, he showcases his guitar skills as a member of the Earthlings, the backing band for Eddie Vedder's solo shows.

Meanwhile, BTS' youngest member recently released concept photos, campaign video, behind-the scenes of the campaign video for his upcoming digital single Seven, which have kept the hype for his single among the fans.

After the release of the aforementioned video, the Euphoria singer started trending worldwide with the hashtags like "SEVEN DAYS A WEEK" and "SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK.

The Euphoria singer is set to release his highly-anticipated digital single Seven on July 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes