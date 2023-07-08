"This is crazy": Fans swoon over BTS' Jung Kook's Seven campaign behind-the-scenes video 

On July 7, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released a behind-the-scenes video of BTS member Jung Kook's Seven campaign film. The agency unveiled the first concept photos and a teaser for the film the day before, which promote his upcoming digital single, Seven. The highly anticipated release marks the idol's debut as a solo artist.

The track has been described by Bighit Entertainment as:

"Seven is an invigorating 'summer song' that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level"

The 54-second video features Jung Kook striking poses for a photoshoot. Following the captivating behind-the-scenes footage of the idol, one user took to Twitter and tweeted:

"I'm too weak for this": Fans go gaga over BTS' Jung Kook's appearance in the latest video

Jung Kook's behind-the-scenes video for his Seven campaign short film has been causing a frenzy among fans, creating buzz and chaos. The video quickly went viral on social media due to his captivating physique and appearance. The Dreamers singer can be seen in striking poses in the video for several images that were released as concept photos the day before.

Numerous fans have expressed admiration, stating that he looked incredibly hot and stunning. In the short film, the idol can be seen sleeveless, showcasing his chiseled six-pack abs. While some fans found it challenging to digest the promotional concepts and content of Seven, they nevertheless loved Jung Kook's new look.

Take a look at the fans' reactions to the Euphoria singer's latest video on social media:

Many fans called the Euphoria singer the hottest man alive and expressed their eagerness to see the upcoming music video. Some fans have also been meticulously observing the video, noticing various unreleased photos of the idol that they haven't seen before.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Euphoria singer is set to take the stage at New York's Central Park on July 14 as part of the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. Remarkably, tickets for Jung Kook's GMA Summer Concert were sold out within a minute of opening requests.

The song Still With You by the singer has achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the No.1 position on the Spotify Global Viral Songs Chart.

In addition, a group of devoted fans has been meticulously coordinating their efforts to stream the Euphoria singer's upcoming single systematically, taking precautions to avoid inadvertently repeating views on platforms like YouTube or Spotify. Undoubtedly, the release of the behind-the-scenes footage of the short campaign film has intensified excitement among the fan community.

Jung Kook's highly anticipated first-ever digital single, Seven, is set to release on July 14, 2023.

