"He is the most considerate person": Netizens react as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung goes live on Weverse as soon as he lands in South Korea

On July 4, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung of BTS landed at Incheon International Airport in South Korea after his scheduled trip to Paris was canceled. The Celine Homme Summer 24 Fashion Show, which he was set to attend alongside co-ambassador Park Bo-gum, was called off by Celine's Creative Director Hedi Slimane in light of the ongoing protests in France.

TAE GUIDE @taeguide Kim Taehyung has arrived back in Korea from Paris



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG Kim Taehyung has arrived back in Korea from Paris WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG https://t.co/g0KTho1PPw

Shortly after his return to South Korea, the idol went live on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he interacted with fans and discussed various topics for about five minutes. Fans were impressed by his considerate nature and expressed their admiration for him online.

Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyung taehyung knew how we were waiting to hear from him after his schedule was cancelled, so he came online to reassure us. he is the most considerate person and the best friend anyone could ask for!! taehyung knew how we were waiting to hear from him after his schedule was cancelled, so he came online to reassure us. he is the most considerate person and the best friend anyone could ask for!! https://t.co/LnZS0WJIjQ

"He's so cute": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's recent live

SK POP @SKPopCulture "Welcome Home Taehyung" trends as



🗨️ Kim Taehyung came live from his car on his way back home, to update ARMYs on his status with a TMI that he sleeps the best on plane and greeting them with "Namaste" and "Mahal Kita."

🥹 "Welcome Home Taehyung" trends as #BTSV safely lands back in Korea from Paris!🗨️Kim Taehyung came live from his car on his way back home, to update ARMYs on his status with a TMI that he sleeps the best on plane and greeting them with "Namaste" and "Mahal Kita." 📸✈️"Welcome Home Taehyung" trends as #BTSV safely lands back in Korea from Paris!🗨️🐯Kim Taehyung came live from his car on his way back home, to update ARMYs on his status with a TMI that he sleeps the best on plane and greeting them with "Namaste" and "Mahal Kita." 🥹😍💜 https://t.co/17dRKRFs3S

After landing in South Korea, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung quickly made his way to the car, greeting the crowd of fans at Incheon International Airport. He mentioned that he finds it easier to sleep on an airplane as compared to his own bed or his car. The idol also showcased his multilingual skills by greeting fans in Hindi, English, and Filipino. He said "Namaste," "Mahal Kiya," and "Love You" as he interacted with fans attending the live session. During the live broadcast, he also gave ARMYs a sneak peek of his CELINE shoes.

Fans hailed the idol for going live after a long 14-hour flight and complimented him for his thoughtful gesture. Social media platforms were flooded with posts of fans expressing their appreciation for the idol.

♛ @sceneryfortae Taehyung is live on Weverse as soon as he arrived back.



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG Taehyung is live on Weverse as soon as he arrived back.WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG https://t.co/MuCMsgPZmK

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG, HES SO GORGEOUS OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG, HES SO GORGEOUS https://t.co/P2xnWznWFG

Taehyung Malaysia🇲🇾 | slow @BTSV_Malaysia



We might not know everything he said but we're happy to see him. Our CELINE BOY V has no bad angles at all



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG [Weverse Live] Kim Taehyung has landed & went on Weverse Live for a short while on his way from the airport. He said he's hungry & wants makguksuWe might not know everything he said but we're happy to see him. Our CELINE BOY V has no bad angles at allWELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… [Weverse Live] Kim Taehyung has landed & went on Weverse Live for a short while on his way from the airport. He said he's hungry & wants makguksuWe might not know everything he said but we're happy to see him. Our CELINE BOY V has no bad angles at all 😍WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mhl4O7DxCM

uarmyhope ⁷🌼 @purpleworld0620



TAEHYUNG LIVE ON WEVERSE

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG

MAHAL KITA kim taehyung went live right after he came back on south koreaTAEHYUNG LIVE ON WEVERSEWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNGWELCOME HOME TAEHYUNGMAHAL KITA kim taehyung went live right after he came back on south korea ✨💜TAEHYUNG LIVE ON WEVERSE WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNGWELCOME HOME TAEHYUNGMAHAL KITA https://t.co/4sKXHQTHSg

uarmyhope ⁷🌼 @purpleworld0620 taetae is so happy that he's finally back in south korea, he's so cute 🥰



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

KIM TAEHYUNG LIVE ON WEVERSE taetae is so happy that he's finally back in south korea, he's so cute 🥰WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNGWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNGKIM TAEHYUNG LIVE ON WEVERSE https://t.co/O0fhioGKaF

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Blond kim taehyung, a walking doll Blond kim taehyung, a walking doll ✨ https://t.co/mcxuZB4U4O

TAE GUIDE @taeguide : I sleep best on an airplane rather than in a bed or in a car. I think for a good night’s sleep the plane suits me the best. This is the TMI I wanted to share since Armys like TMI



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG

: I sleep best on an airplane rather than in a bed or in a car. I think for a good night’s sleep the plane suits me the best. This is the TMI I wanted to share since Armys like TMIWELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG 🐯: I sleep best on an airplane rather than in a bed or in a car. I think for a good night’s sleep the plane suits me the best. This is the TMI I wanted to share since Armys like TMI WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG https://t.co/e9KhHv8LbX

As the Weverse live session came to an end, Kim Tae-hyung left a series of comments on fans' social media posts, revealing that he also visited Disneyland. Hearing this statement, fans were overjoyed. They also praised the idol for his blonde hair and his fashionable look, as he wore a green jacket over a simple white shirt.

TAE GUIDE @taeguide [INFO] MAHAL KITA is trending in Philippines at #1, NAMASTE is trending in India at #10 and WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG is trending Worldwide at #13 following Taehyung’s live [INFO] MAHAL KITA is trending in Philippines at #1, NAMASTE is trending in India at #10 and WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG is trending Worldwide at #13 following Taehyung’s live https://t.co/HSjXl9gw1m

In the Philippines, the phrase "MAHAL KITA" trended at No.1 on Twitter while in India, "NAMASTE" trended at No. 10. Globally, the hashtag "WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG" trended at No. 13 after the idol's live session.

More about Kim Tae-hyung

The Winter Bear singer recently unveiled a new music video titled Le Jazz De V featuring two songs: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Cheek to Cheek. The idol's collaboration with South Korean singer Minna Seo left fans in awe, and they now eagerly anticipate similar songs in the future.

The idol recently made headlines when he joined Jungkook and Jimin at Suga's Agust D tour concert in Seoul, South Korea. V was spotted enjoying himself and even acknowledged his fans with a wave as he left the concert venue. Additionally, he participated in his SimInvest fan meet, where he interacted with his Indonesian fans.

The idol is now set to release his first-ever solo album in the second half of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes