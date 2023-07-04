"He is the most considerate person": Netizens react as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung goes live on Weverse as soon as he lands in South Korea

On July 4, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung of BTS landed at Incheon International Airport in South Korea after his scheduled trip to Paris was canceled. The Celine Homme Summer 24 Fashion Show, which he was set to attend alongside co-ambassador Park Bo-gum, was called off by Celine's Creative Director Hedi Slimane in light of the ongoing protests in France.
Shortly after his return to South Korea, the idol went live on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he interacted with fans and discussed various topics for about five minutes. Fans were impressed by his considerate nature and expressed their admiration for him online.
"He's so cute": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's recent live
After landing in South Korea, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung quickly made his way to the car, greeting the crowd of fans at Incheon International Airport. He mentioned that he finds it easier to sleep on an airplane as compared to his own bed or his car. The idol also showcased his multilingual skills by greeting fans in Hindi, English, and Filipino. He said "Namaste," "Mahal Kiya," and "Love You" as he interacted with fans attending the live session. During the live broadcast, he also gave ARMYs a sneak peek of his CELINE shoes.
Fans hailed the idol for going live after a long 14-hour flight and complimented him for his thoughtful gesture. Social media platforms were flooded with posts of fans expressing their appreciation for the idol.
As the Weverse live session came to an end, Kim Tae-hyung left a series of comments on fans' social media posts, revealing that he also visited Disneyland. Hearing this statement, fans were overjoyed. They also praised the idol for his blonde hair and his fashionable look, as he wore a green jacket over a simple white shirt.
In the Philippines, the phrase "MAHAL KITA" trended at No.1 on Twitter while in India, "NAMASTE" trended at No. 10. Globally, the hashtag "WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG" trended at No. 13 after the idol's live session.
More about Kim Tae-hyung
The Winter Bear singer recently unveiled a new music video titled Le Jazz De V featuring two songs: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Cheek to Cheek. The idol's collaboration with South Korean singer Minna Seo left fans in awe, and they now eagerly anticipate similar songs in the future.
The idol recently made headlines when he joined Jungkook and Jimin at Suga's Agust D tour concert in Seoul, South Korea. V was spotted enjoying himself and even acknowledged his fans with a wave as he left the concert venue. Additionally, he participated in his SimInvest fan meet, where he interacted with his Indonesian fans.
The idol is now set to release his first-ever solo album in the second half of 2023.
