"V's part was cut off": Fans enraged about Kim Tae-hyung 's disappearance from Coway's TV ad 

On June 20, 2023, ARMYs noticed that BTS' Kim Tae-hyung (V) wasn't in Coway's TV ad, which had been running for over two weeks on South Korean TV. They also noticed that Kim Tae-hyung's face was cut out of the original TV ad for Coway, leaving only his voice.
BTS had been announced as the global ambassadors for Coway in 2021. Coway Co., Ltd., a South Korean multinational corporation, headquartered in Seoul, specializes in manufacturing household appliances, water purifiers, and water softeners. It holds a prominent position as the leading water purifier manufacturer in South Korea.
As a result, fans are voicing their dissatisfaction with Kim Tae-hyung's absence and are persistently asking Coway about the idol's absence from the most recent television campaign.
ARMYs want Coway to answer why Kim Tae-hyung has been missing from the recent TV ad
While J-Hope and Jin are presently serving in the military and were unable to appear in the advertisement, the matter worsened when fans discovered that Kim Tae-hyung was also absent from the ad and could only be heard speaking.
As a result, concerned fans have started getting in touch with Coway to demand an explanation. Since V is currently active in the K-pop industry and hasn't enlisted in the military yet, they are struggling to understand why he was not included in the ad.
Take a look at how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung 's disappearance from the recent TV advertisement for Coway:
Fans are concerned about how Kim Tae-hyung has been treated by his agency and are urging HYBE LABELS to prioritize and revere him in the same manner as the other members
In other news, Kim Tae-hyung has recently released a new video called Le Jazz De Ve on the Bangatan YouTube channel as part of BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA celebrations. Kim Tae-hyung displayed his vocal abilities in this captivating video by performing two songs with Korean vocalist Minna Seo.
This release has sparked excitement among ARMYs, the devoted fanbase of BTS, as they are well aware of V's profound adoration for jazz music.
V recently attended Suga's Agust D Concert
Kim Tae-hyung recently attended Suga's solo concert, Agust D Concert, along with his fellow BTS members Jungkook and Jimin. This concert marked the final show of Suga's Agust D Tour, held in Seoul, South Korea. The idol was spotted having a good time among his group members at the event, waving to admirers and smiling broadly.
Fans were thrilled to see Jungkook, Jimin, and V dancing together and showing their support for Suga from a distance. They appreciated how the trio made an appearance on the last day of Suga's concert, demonstrating their love for him.
Photos and videos capturing their presence at the idol's concert quickly went viral on social media platforms, further delighting fans.
Kim Tae-hyung is reported to release his highly-anticipated solo album in the second half of 2023.