"V's part was cut off": Fans enraged about Kim Tae-hyung 's disappearance from Coway's TV ad 

On June 20, 2023, ARMYs noticed that BTS' Kim Tae-hyung (V) wasn't in Coway's TV ad, which had been running for over two weeks on South Korean TV. They also noticed that Kim Tae-hyung's face was cut out of the original TV ad for Coway, leaving only his voice.

BTS had been announced as the global ambassadors for Coway in 2021. Coway Co., Ltd., a South Korean multinational corporation, headquartered in Seoul, specializes in manufacturing household appliances, water purifiers, and water softeners. It holds a prominent position as the leading water purifier manufacturer in South Korea.

As a result, fans are voicing their dissatisfaction with Kim Tae-hyung's absence and are persistently asking Coway about the idol's absence from the most recent television campaign.

In the original commercial video, V's part was cut off and only his voice was left. And this commercial video without V has been broadcast on Korean TV for more than two weeks.



We are talking about advertisements being sent to Korean TV.

ARMYs want Coway to answer why Kim Tae-hyung has been missing from the recent TV ad

ᴀ ɴ ᵗʰᵛ @J0kingtraqican 혼자 넘기려다가 Coway TV광고에 태형이가 사라진 이유가 궁금해서 코웨이에 문의한 내용 공유합니다



Question to Coway concerning the disappearance of Taehyung from Coway’s TV Ad : Hybe’s media play and control over corporate advertisement is too excessive!

While J-Hope and Jin are presently serving in the military and were unable to appear in the advertisement, the matter worsened when fans discovered that Kim Tae-hyung was also absent from the ad and could only be heard speaking.

"At the time of discussing the ad's content, JIN was serving in the military, so the applicable laws prevented him from appearing in the ad." So I inquired of Coway as to why Tae was not appearing in the ad. I asked twice via the website's CS 1:1 message board. I waited

As a result, concerned fans have started getting in touch with Coway to demand an explanation. Since V is currently active in the K-pop industry and hasn't enlisted in the military yet, they are struggling to understand why he was not included in the ad.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung 's disappearance from the recent TV advertisement for Coway:

🍆 @Vholic_ Coway TV ad in SK



Taehyung is the only member that is missing.



Take note: Hobi and Jin already in the military. So they can't appear on the ad but Taehyung still an active idol and haven't enlisted yet. But he's currently missing on the current ad.

Always in Tae Crew ( fan account ) @OnlyTaehyung3 ANGEL LUCIA (fan of KTH) @1230luciavi

In the original commercial video, V's part was cut off and only his voice was left. And this commercial video without V has been broadcast on Korean TV for more than two weeks.



Looking forward to your response about BTS V's disappearance from the TV Ad. Thank you

clarify this ANGEL LUCIA (fan of KTH) @1230luciavi

코웨이 광고 모델은 방탄소년단 임

팩트 2.

불과 얼마 전 한 멤버가 빠진 상태로 송출 되는 사안에 대한 질문에 코웨이 측은 군입대 및 계약관련으로 답변함

팩트 3.

헌데 아직 민간인 신분인 한 멤버가 빠진 상태로 TV에 송출중

팩트 4.

코웨이 측의 명확한 답변 없음.

.

Fans are concerned about how Kim Tae-hyung has been treated by his agency and are urging HYBE LABELS to prioritize and revere him in the same manner as the other members

In other news, Kim Tae-hyung has recently released a new video called Le Jazz De Ve on the Bangatan YouTube channel as part of BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA celebrations. Kim Tae-hyung displayed his vocal abilities in this captivating video by performing two songs with Korean vocalist Minna Seo.

ً @folderoftae "heaven, I'm in heaven" i can listen him sing all day "heaven, I'm in heaven" i can listen him sing all day https://t.co/ru1KnCMJHE

This release has sparked excitement among ARMYs, the devoted fanbase of BTS, as they are well aware of V's profound adoration for jazz music.

V recently attended Suga's Agust D Concert

Kim Tae-hyung recently attended Suga's solo concert, Agust D Concert, along with his fellow BTS members Jungkook and Jimin. This concert marked the final show of Suga's Agust D Tour, held in Seoul, South Korea. The idol was spotted having a good time among his group members at the event, waving to admirers and smiling broadly.

Fans were thrilled to see Jungkook, Jimin, and V dancing together and showing their support for Suga from a distance. They appreciated how the trio made an appearance on the last day of Suga's concert, demonstrating their love for him.

Photos and videos capturing their presence at the idol's concert quickly went viral on social media platforms, further delighting fans.

Kim Tae-hyung is reported to release his highly-anticipated solo album in the second half of 2023.

