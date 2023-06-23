“We’re constantly being robbed”: Fans vehemently criticize HYBE for whitewashing BTS in the Beyond the Story book

HYBE is once again facing the wrath of ARMYs after posting the cover image of BTS’ official book, BEYOND THE STORY: 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS, on June 20. The label continues to be criticized for whitewashing the septet’s melanin skin tone. The criticism also arose when some fans found that the profile images used in the book seemed to have been taken a few years ago.

ARMYs’ celebration of getting an official book about the Butter septet with a decade's worth of details and photos took a backseat when the agency shared a glimpse of the book on Twitter.

While it was a given that the book cover would be adorned by the seven members’ faces, fans were frustrated to see the excessive whitewashing of their skin. Some fans even went so far as to say that their faces blended with the white background.

Agency whitewashing BTS members’ skins angers ARMYs

South Korea’s obsession with white skin is often seen in their advertisements and the very apparent editing of K-pop idols, irrespective of their gender. Artists such as Hwasa were even touted as breaking the industry’s barriers as they continued to show off their slightly dusky skin. However, whitewashing - in terms of brightening up a celebrity’s picture than their actual skin color - continues to be an issue that many fans, especially international ones, have taken offense to.

Recently, BTS’ agency HYBE came under hot waters for photoshopping all seven members’ skins much brighter than their original skin color. The original tweet by septet’s official Twitter account was viewed nine million times and had 5.5k quote-retweets.

The quote-retweets were majorly seen criticizing the rather visible editing of BTS members’ faces. One fan said that the members were "blending in the background," while another mentioned that the original skin tone was better. Some fans even edited the original photo by reducing the white layer and showing the members’ actual skin color. Take a look at how fans heavily criticized the agency for the pictures:

BTS’ BEYOND THE STORY will include 330+ QR codes, concept photos, and more

The BEYOND THE STORY book was announced as a celebration of the septet’s tenth debut anniversary. As the Butter singers’ first official book, it will include many behind-the-scenes details, deep stories, and many more things that will give readers an insight into the group’s decade-long journey in the music industry.

As per the synopsis on Amazon, the book will have “concept photos, tracklists of all previous albums, and over 330 QR codes” alongside a “rich understanding” of all of BTS’ milestones. The synopsis details other aspects of the book, such as presenting the story chronologically in seven chapters. It also says:

“BTS shares personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far through interviews and more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang, who has written about K-pop and other Korean pop culture in various media… In individual interviews that have been conducted without a camera or makeup, they illuminate their musical journey from multiple angles and discuss its significance.”

Preorders for BEYOND THE STORY book are currently open. The book will be released on July 9, 2023.

