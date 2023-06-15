BTS Beyond the Story book: What’s it about, chapters, pre-orders, and more

On June 14, BIGHIT MUSIC surprised fans by announcing the release of BTS Beyond the Story book, the first official book containing the 10-year record of the global superstars. It was announced via a nostalgic video released on YouTube that took fans through the septet’s journey from their debut till now.

The BTS Beyond the Story book will contain in-depth coverage of the septet's journey through interviews and other means by Myeongseok Kang, an author who has been writing about Korean music and pop culture across various media.

The 10-year record was introduced in celebration of BTS’ 10th debut anniversary. Although the seven members’ underdog story is known to millions of ARMYs worldwide, the first-ever official book will take fans on a never-before-seen journey of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook toward their worldwide superstardom.

What is the BTS Beyond the Story book about?

Content and synopsis

The BTS Beyond the Story book will offer fans a decade's worth of never-heard-before stories, coupled with unpublished photos, over 330 QR codes for videos, information about the septet’s vast discography, and their personal and musical journey. Its synopsis on the Amazon US site states:

“Presented chronologically in seven chapters from before the debut of BTS to the present, their vivid voices and opinions harmonize to tell a sincere, lively, and deep story [in the book]. In individual interviews that have been conducted without a camera or makeup, they illuminate their musical journey from multiple angles and discuss its significance.”

The BTS Beyond the Story book will also share the septet’s journey through intimate, behind-the-scenes stories.

“BTS shares personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far through interviews and more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang, who has written about K-pop and other Korean pop culture in various media.”

How many chapters does the BTS Beyond the Story book comprise?

The book is divided into seven chapters. These chapters encapsulate the septet’s journey from their debut times, from 2013 to the path they are currently on right now in 2023. The chapters are as follows:

Chapter 1: Seoul

Chapter 2: Why We Exist

Chapter 3: Love, Hate, ARMY

Chapter 4: Inside Out

Chapter 5: A Flight That Never Lands

Chapter 6: The World of BTS

Chapter 7: We Are

When will the preorders for BTS Beyond the Story book open?

The preorders for BTS’ first-ever official book will begin starting June 15 at 11 am KST and end on July 9, 7 am KST. The book’s original edition is in the Korean language, and it will be translated in 23 languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Thai, French, and others.

Fans react to BTS' Beyond the Story book

Fans were thrilled to know that BIGHIT MUSIC, the group's agency, had more things in store for them to celebrate BTS' tenth anniversary in a grandiose way. Releasing the septet's first-ever official book was another way for the agency to immortalize the artists.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the news below:

Meanwhile, Beyond the Story will be released on July 9. BTS also celebrated their tenth anniversary with much fanfare by posting personal letters, releasing family portraits, a new full-group song titled Take Two, and many other things.

