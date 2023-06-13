BTS’ 10th Anniversary: Read all messages shared by the members to celebrate a decade of togetherness with ARMY

Despite it seeming unbelievable, 2023 marks BTS’ 10th anniversary. The group debuted ten years ago without much ceremony, but the number of events and contents planned this year speak to their incredible growth.

From a new song to multiple advertisements and other content, the septet wished to make their 10th birthday special, even though they are currently taking a break from group activities. With two members currently completing their military service, fans did not know what to expect for this year's BTS Festa activities.

However, the members had recorded a lot of content to tide over ARMY's wishes to see the septet together. While the recent Suchwita episode with Jin and SUGA made fans sentimental, Take Two's live clip made them miss the members more.

Fans have been writing letters talking about what BTS means to them, and the group members did the same as they celebrate a decade in the industry.

Six members pen their thoughts for ARMY on BTS’ 10th anniversary

1) RM, aka Kim Nam-joon

Vp💜⁷_BTS FESTA¹⁰ 💜 @Vp7tannies Joonie @BTS_twt it's so touching 🥺 I'm reading this letter in my 20. I hope I will be better and get experienced in my 30 too. By that time you will be 40. I hope we will get more better and experienced. Things may change but our love would never change 🤗 Thank you so much for+ Joonie @BTS_twt it's so touching 🥺 I'm reading this letter in my 20. I hope I will be better and get experienced in my 30 too. By that time you will be 40. I hope we will get more better and experienced. Things may change but our love would never change 🤗 Thank you so much for+ https://t.co/zntFXA43W5

Leader RM, aka Nam-joon, is known for his beautiful lyrics that form the core of much of BTS' discography. Fans know him for his letters on Weverse (and sometimes Instagram), expressing his thoughts about every milestone in his life, whether it is his first official album release or BTS’ 10th anniversary.

In his letter typed on Weverse and later posted as a handwritten version on Instagram (complete with cuts and cross-marks), RM talks about how he feels that he does not recognize the person he used to be in his twenties. However, he finds that the worries that plagued him when he was younger still exist.

Despite the uncertainty of the future (BTS' Chapter 2), he wishes to keep on moving forward, hoping for the love and support of his members, staff, family, friends, and ARMY.

"We built a world of our own, one that perhaps no one else may ever come to understand," he said.*

*Translation via Twitter user @seoulcello

Ending with the hope that the next ten years together go well, he added an "I love you", before concluding by signing his name as "Nam June," possibly a pun on the month.

Fans were very touched by RM's letter for BTS’ 10th anniversary. They talked about feeling like they grew up with the band and how they felt like BTS had found them rather than the other way around. Additionally, many thought that the leader always picked the right things to say at important moments.

2) Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin

CalicoCat¹³🐾 🐥🐰7̶ @CalicoCat1313 JIN LETTER ON WEVERSE!



“… I’ll go to the company and see you through Weverse Live instead of going home as soon as I’m discharged.”



“… and I’ll be with you on the 11th anniversary.”



I want to hug him so bad right now!

🥺🥹 JIN LETTER ON WEVERSE!“… I’ll go to the company and see you through Weverse Live instead of going home as soon as I’m discharged.”“… and I’ll be with you on the 11th anniversary.”I want to hug him so bad right now!🥺🥹 https://t.co/kPxge2Oqll

Despite currently fulfilling his military service, Jin took the time to pen a short letter on Weverse, talking about how sad he was that he could not film more content for fans. Paraphrasing RM's letter that used the Korean proverb "Even mountains and rivers change in 10 years", the Moon singer said he was glad for the unchanging love between BTS and ARMY.

Kim Seok-jin also promised to celebrate the 11th anniversary of BTS with fans on a livestream instead of going home after his military service is completed in a year. He concluded by thanking ARMY for celebrating BTS’ 10th anniversary with them and hoped for their support for a long time.

Several fans were moved because the eldest BTS member wrote his 10th anniversary letter in a way that could be translated easily, and many others spoke about how much they missed him and appreciated this little update.

3) SUGA, aka Min Yoon-gi

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



TAKE TWO

everyone, thank you and i love you! heh heh [230613 Suga Instagram Post]TAKE TWOeveryone, thank you and i love you! heh heh [230613 Suga Instagram Post]🐱 TAKE TWO 💜everyone, thank you and i love you! heh heh https://t.co/vyxBEWOBaV

A man of few words in general, SUGA has been extremely busy with his world tour, which is currently on its Asian leg. Despite the exhaustion, he has been talking to fans over Weverse Live after almost every concert, even talking about how he would love to visit all the countries mentioned in the chat.

The Haeguem rapper posted a picture showing all seven members bowing after one of their pre-recordings of Yet To Come/For Youth and adding a straightforward caption promoting Take Two.

"Everyone, thank you and love you!" he added.

ARMYs said that they loved him too, adding that his hard work on his concerts was much appreciated. They also swooned over his adorableness in adding a "he he" at the end of the caption for BTS' 10th anniversary.

4) j-hope, aka Jung Ho-seok

Another member who ensured that his wishes for BTS’ 10th anniversary were delivered despite being in the military was j-hope. His letter was posted on the group's official Twitter account, alongside an envelope and a photograph of a younger Ho-seok. He also added a few stories to his Instagram account, saying this was all he could do at this time.

In his letter, the Arson rapper wrote about hoping that he was able to comfort fans with his words. He spoke about treasuring the memories of the past, despite being unable to celebrate BTS’ 10th anniversary (called 613) together. j-hope also wanted ARMY to support the solo activities of the members, ending conclusively with a thank you and love you.

Many fans commented on their love for the Just Dance rapper, adding that they were counting the days until his return. Several ARMYs hoped that he would stay healthy and happy while completing his service.

5) Jimin, aka Park Ji-min

SJM 🪽 @stussyjimin my heart jimin posted a long letter on weverse for BTS 10th anniversarymy heart jimin posted a long letter on weverse for BTS 10th anniversary 😭😭😭😭 my heart https://t.co/fcbznz8GNt

Jimin, too, posted a long letter for BTS’ 10th anniversary on Weverse. The Like Crazy singer wrote about feeling weird that it had already been 10 years without feeling any different. Finding it difficult to express what he wanted to in words, he said that despite being sad about BTS' shift to solo activities, he was happy to take this step together with the members.

The vocalist confessed to missing ARMY a lot, apologizing for not connecting with fans regularly. About BTS’ 10th anniversary, he opined that it was a milestone that would make people take notice, thereby wanting to safeguard the relationship between the group and fans. Jimin ended his letter by appreciating fans who supported and loved the group and himself without any reason. He wanted to be happy with ARMY in the future as well.

Fans were touched by the heartfelt letter and hoped for the happiness of the group as well. Some fans felt as if Jimin was putting their feelings into words, which was a comforting sentiment.

6) V, aka Kim Tae-hyung

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



for the past 10 years, thank you our members for being healthy and thank you for building good memories together and armys, thank you so much. because of you we’re able gain strength / cheer up and do <what we do>



(1/2) (1/2) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… [230613 V Instagram Story]for the past 10 years, thank you our members for being healthy and thank you for building good memories together and armys, thank you so much. because of you we’re able gain strength / cheer up and do [230613 V Instagram Story]🐯 for the past 10 years, thank you our members for being healthy and thank you for building good memories together and armys, thank you so much. because of you we’re able gain strength / cheer up and do <what we do>(1/2) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9aEp5pnFcJ

V posted his message for BTS’ 10th anniversary via Instagram Stories, writing it over several short videos from the group's past and ending with an OT7 picture, tagging the members in it.

The Christmas Tree vocalist was surprised a decade had passed since debuting and thanked the members for creating happy memories. Depending on fans to brighten their spirits, Kim Tae-hyung (on behalf of BTS) wished for ARMYs to take care of themselves and remain happy. Ending the clips with a declaration that more videos would be revealed on the 20th anniversary, he said,

"I purple you and ApoBangpo [ARMY Forever BTS Forever]."

Some fans were emotional at V's stories because they reminded them of j-hope's videos from the past, while others spoke about how much they missed the group together on BTS’ 10th anniversary. His remark about the 20th anniversary was heartening for ARMYs, who said they would wait for the same.

BTS’ 10th anniversary will continue as the group's Festa activities last beyond its actual anniversary. On June 17, RM is set to interact with fans at the ARMY Lounge at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, and maknae Jung Kook will provide a narration for the fireworks show that will take place the same night. Despite international fans being envious of not being able to attend the events of BTS’ 10th anniversary celebrations, all ARMYs are looking forward to that day.

