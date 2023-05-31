“Take Two is coming”: Fans rejoice as BTS announce a new OT7 single to mark their 10th anniversary Festa Celebrations

On May 31, BTS announced that they would be releasing a new OT7 single to mark their 10th anniversary Festa Celebrations. The single is titled Take Two and confirms all seven members’ participation in the song. In a statement released by BIG HIT MUSIC, Take Two will be released on June 9 at 1 pm KST.

The song conveys Bangtan's love, appreciation, and gratitude towards their beloved fandom, ARMY, and hopes that this will be a special gift from Bangtan to ARMYs.

“We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that “Take Two” will become a precious “Gift” from BTS to you all.”

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsot7_613



BTS OT7 IS BACK

TAKE TWO IS COMING

BTS IS COMING

BTS IS BACK

"Take Two is coming," @V_babyzakia wrote, sharing a nostalgic video of the members.

Zakia⁷💜🎬 @V_babyzakia



BTS OT7 IS BACK

READY FOR TAKE TWO

TAKE TWO BY BTS OT7

TAKE TWO IS COMING

BTS NEW SONG IS COMING

#TakeTwoByBTSForARMY

“BTS is Back” trend as fans celebrate the announcement of the septet’s new song for 10th anniversary Festa Celebrations

Bangtan announced their new digital single, Take Two, with a quirky teaser poster shared above. According to fan theories, the idiom Take Two refers to "take a break" or "take rest," as used by musicians.

Fans believe this is Bangtan’s way of announcing that they will be taking a break for some time but will bounce back as a seven-member group soon.

At last year’s Festa celebrations, leader RM announced tearfully that the members would be on a temporary break from group activities and would reconvene as a group once they completed their solo endeavors and mandatory military obligations. They revealed that they had been contemplating this for a long time and finally decided to make this tough decision.

Since then, the members have been busy with their solo endeavors and mandatory military obligations, and this is the second time Bangtan members have reunited to release a song together. Previously, they released The Planet OST, and this is their second OT7 song this year. ARMYs took to social media to trend "BTS is back," "Take Two is Coming," "BTS 10th anniversary celebrations," and "2023 BTS Festa."

✧ ari⁷ • festa¹⁰ ♡ @serenheartz



BTS OT7 IS BACK

TAKE TWO IS COMING

BTS IS COMING

BTS IS BACK

penchod⁷💜ᶠᵉˢᵗᵃ ¹⁰ @jiminkibiryani7 Omg BTS IS BACK new music is coming

Dita⁷ @almostdita

BTS IS COMING

⟭⟬ 𝒷𝓉𝓈𝒶𝓇𝓂𝓎𝒿ℯ𝓃𝓃 ⁷ 🥢(遅い) 🐢 @_btsarmyjenny



+



BTS OT7 IS BACK

READY FOR TAKE TWO

TAKE TWO BY BTS OT7

TAKE TWO IS COMING

BTS NEW SONG IS COMING

Notably, all seven members participated in the production and composition of Take Two. However, it will mark Bangtan’s first anniversary when all seven members will not be present together. The group’s oldest members, Jin and J-hope, have already enlisted in the military. The Proof singers’ anniversary celebrations will be spread from May 31 to June 17 with various fun and exciting activities.

On May 30, the Life Goes On singers released a monopoly-style scheduler revealing their plans for the Festa celebrations. The anniversary celebrations will be two weeks long, with major illustrations done in purple, the group’s representative color.

According to the schedule released, the timeline has two big question marks on June 9 and 13. June 9 is the release date of their OT7 digital single Take Two, and June 13, the anniversary date, might mark the release of their annual tradition of a group dinner and drinks, which they do every year.

"BTS Presents Everywhere" will take over major landmarks in Korea

On May 24, Bangtan's official social media accounts released a teaser video for Festa 2023 with the slogan “BTS Presents Everywhere” in honor of their 10th anniversary.

The teaser video was accompanied by their title song Yet to Come, and the only details known to fans so far are that it will take place on Saturday, June 17, in Yeouido, which is a picturesque large island on Seoul’s Han River. Between June 12 and June 25, a number of landmark Seoul places, including the World Cup Bridge, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the Han River, and the N Seoul Tower at Mount Nam Park, will be colored purple.

More details regarding their 10th-anniversary celebrations will be shared in due course of time.

