BTS Festa 2023: Schedule for the group’s 10th anniversary revealed

On May 31, 2023, official accounts of the K-pop juggernaut surprise dropped the BTS Festa 2023 schedule. Festa is a title for the septet’s debut anniversary celebration. This year will mark the Life Goes On singers’ tenth year in the industry, and as expected, ARMYs across the world went into a frenzy the moment the schedule was released.

Called the Purple month, the ARMY fandom waited long to have an official announcement for the BTS Festa 2023. Considering that two of the members, Jin and j-hope, enlisted in the military earlier, fans had mixed emotions speculating if they could see the seven members together again for the anniversary celebration.

The BTS Festa 2023 schedule did not reveal much but did give fans dates to look forward to. BTS debuted on June 12, 2013, and BIGHIT MUSIC released a timeline that would keep fans busy from June 2 till June 17.

“This is making me very emotional”: ARMYs excited as the BTS Festa 2023 schedule is revealed

The moment millions of ARMYs were looking forward to arrived on May 31, 2023, at midnight KST. The BTS Festa 2023 celebrations official took the first step as the official account of the septet released a timeline of the group’s nearly two-week celebration of their tenth anniversary.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the illustration majorly colored in purple, BTS’ representative color. The schedule heightened the enthusiasm and curiosity for the tenth anniversary, especially because two of the seven members are currently enlisted in the military.

The Life Goes On singers debuted from then-Big Hit Entertainment, a small company, in 2013. In a decade, they became K-pop’s most influential artists and spread the Hallyu wave far and wide.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear



#BTS10thYearAnniversary

BTS 2023 FESTA

IT’S OFFICIALLY BTS SEASON

10 YEARS OF BTS

RT AND REPLYBTS 2023 FESTAIT’S OFFICIALLY BTS SEASON10 YEARS OF BTS RT AND REPLY#BTS10thYearAnniversary BTS 2023 FESTA IT’S OFFICIALLY BTS SEASON10 YEARS OF BTShttps://t.co/Gbpj4TjKMD

For the millions of fans who have been with BTS from the very beginning, the tenth-anniversary content is of great importance. The BTS Festa 2023 will begin posting more content from June 2 onwards. While the illustrations on specific dates do not give details of what the content could be, the timeline has two big question marks on June 9 and 13.

The content release will continue until June 17, after which fans will have to wait and see if the agency has something more in store for them or not.

Curiosity about what the BTS Festa 2023 would entail and the kind of content it would give them has made fans ecstatic. While some fans who had been with the group for several years became emotional, others began wondering what the timeline could suggest.

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv THE WORLD THE WORLD

NORMALLY ON BTS FESTA

MONTH THE WORLD THE WORLDNORMALLY ON BTS FESTA MONTH https://t.co/rgbl8lRtQ3

𝒥𝒜 @jinniesarchives bts recorded festa dinner? is there any hope we can see seokjin? bts recorded festa dinner? is there any hope we can see seokjin? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/xu5J743gDk

Still With You ⓜ⁷ 💜 FESTA¹⁰🐋 @stillwithyou875 FESTA is the best time of year, I love being reminded that ARMY belongs to BTS and BTS belongs to ARMY FESTA is the best time of year, I love being reminded that ARMY belongs to BTS and BTS belongs to ARMY https://t.co/wcg3F9VLSc

fai • festa¹⁰ | ia @myyouwithjk if i don't get a bts family photo for their 10th festa i will literally d*e. if i don't get a bts family photo for their 10th festa i will literally d*e. https://t.co/RR9OAryAmu

ْ @pjmvelvets bts festa really feels like christmas to me.. the happiest time of the year actually bts festa really feels like christmas to me.. the happiest time of the year actually

Debo⁷ BTS FESTA¹⁰ HOES💜✨There’s only ONE BTS🥱☺️ @dbardwell2003 ARMY stepping into BTS 2023 FESTA after being emotionally damaged throughout the past year: ARMY stepping into BTS 2023 FESTA after being emotionally damaged throughout the past year: https://t.co/3l84eDDzpn

cami @jiminlvsjk I MISS THEM ALL @bts_bighit THE PURPLE MONTH ITS COMING IM SO EXCITEDI MISS THEM ALL @bts_bighit THE PURPLE MONTH ITS COMING IM SO EXCITED 😭😭😭 I MISS THEM ALL

kai ★⁵ @cbhjluvr @bts_bighit it's freaking crazy, because i started stanning just before their 5th anniversary... i swear time doesn't exist at this point @bts_bighit it's freaking crazy, because i started stanning just before their 5th anniversary... i swear time doesn't exist at this point

Meanwhile, last year’s BTS Festa was a dinner party that left the industry shocked, as the septet announced taking a break during it. The solo chapter for BTS began from Festa 2022, where the singers talked about their struggles, their future plans, solo debuts, and more.

A lot has changed for the K-pop juggernauts in one year - j-hope, Jin, RM, SUGA, and Jimin made their solo debuts while breaking records, the first two enlisted in the military, SUGA went on a solo world tour, and many other things.

With nearly 15 days to go for the main content to be released, fans await what the agency has in store for them this time. The next update for the anniversary will be posted on June 2, 2023.

