“His impact”: BTS’ Jungkook’s recent Weverse live earned 9.8 million real-time views with 173 million likes

On May 24, BTS’ Jungkook hosted a surprise Weverse live for ARMYs, where he sang some of his current favorite songs, shared some interesting tidbits, reacted to some viral memes about himself, and gave a generous shoutout to his labelmates SEVENTEEN.
The talented vocalist is currently on a break along with his six other Bangtan members as they are busy with their military obligations and solo endeavors, including album releases.
While BTS’ Jungkook hasn’t yet explicitly spoken about his solo debut, he frequently hosts Weverse live broadcasts to engage with fans and give them an insight into his current life. It seems fans cannot get enough of his Weverse live broadcasts, as his recent Weverse live earned a staggering 9.8 million real-time views with 173 million likes.
"His impact," @prettykookie97 wrote with a fire emoticon, and thanked him for coming live and that they love him.
BTS’ Jungkook trended at number one in a staggering 161 countries worldwide
Besides achieving the remarkable feat of 9.8 million real-time views with 173 million likes, the Euphoria singer trended in 161 countries worldwide, including number one in the U.S. The singer’s name trended on Twitter, with five keywords taking over: "Jungkook," "Jeon Jungkook," "Jungkook Live," "Jungkook Came Home," and "Thanks for coming to home Jungkook."
His name was enough to generate massive engagement across all social media platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, with fans giving real-time updates about his Weverse live, discussing his noteworthy moments, and their unbridled love for BTS’ Jungkook. Check out fan reactions below:
Notably, Japanese singer Imase thanked BTS’ Jungkook for playing his song Night Dancer on Weverse live and took to his personal Instagram to share his excitement about the same. Additionally, his Weverse live was discussed in detail on the Korean community platform theqoo, with specific posts dedicated to the singer.
BTS’ Jungkook plays a variety of songs on his Weverse live broadcast
BTS’ youngest member Jungkook created a dynamic atmosphere with an intimate and impersonal virtual space, engaging with viewers and performing some of his current favorite songs, including - The Planet by Bangtan members themselves, Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY, Angel Pt. 1 feat Jimin, Shoong by BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Super by SEVENTEEN, Night Dancer by IMASE, That’s Now this Works by Charlie Puth, Seed, Fighting, amongst others.
Along with showcasing his incredible vocals and versatile musical palette, he also demonstrated his unbridled star power by trending globally for an impromptu Weverse live session. The songs he played on his Weverse live quickly climbed the real-time Melon hot searches, proving yet again the incredible influence BTS’ maknae has over music charts and showcasing his ability to create waves in the industry.