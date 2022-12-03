BTS’ Jungkook added to Spotify Wrapped’s "Top K-Pop Artists of 2022" rankings after ARMYs protest

BTS’ Jungkook has finally been added to Spotify Wrapped's "Top K-pop Artists of 2022" after ARMYs protested the previously released rankings and deemed them unfair.

After several complaints from fans, Spotify eventually admitted that they were at fault for misreading its initial "Top K-Pop Artists of 2022" rankings, which featured:

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Stray Kids SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER ENHYPEN ITZY (G)I-DLE Red Velvet

The music streaming giant confessed that “multiple genre tags led to slightly different top ten lists" and re-assessed the rankings once fans’ complaints began pouring in.

In the new rankings, BTS’ maknae earned the ninth place with (G)I-DLE in the 10th position now and Red Velvet pushed out of the top 10 to the 11th spot. Here's a look at the new rankings:

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Stray Kids SEVENTEEN TXT ENHYPEN ITZY BTS’ Jungkook (G)I-DLE

Jungkook’s fans wage a war against Spotify over its annual "Wrapped" results

On November 30, Spotify launched its annual Spotify Wrapped, where listeners are given a roundup of songs, artists, and the different genres of music they have listened to all year long. Wrapped also includes how much time each user has spent on Spotify, the different music trends of the year, and a personality type based on the listener's taste in music.

However, BTS fans waged a war against Spotify and demanded clarification when they noticed several tracks removed from the group’s streaming totals, leading to not only changes in the septet’s Spotify Wrapped results but also Jungkook not making it to the top 10 of Spotify’s "Top K-pop Artists of 2022" rankings.

The removed songs were: Left and Right featuring Jungkook and Charlie Puth, Bad Decisions featuring Benny Blanco and Usher, Sexy Nukim featuring RM and The Balming Tiger, That That, a collab between SUGA and PSY and finally, My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay.

Initially, BTS’ maknae was revealed to have been the most streamed K-Pop soloist on the music streaming app in 2022.

The Euphoria singer had over 600 million streams across all the songs he released or was featured on. He was included in the “Top 10 K-Pop Artists” list in ninth place as well.

In fact, BTS had originally ranked atop three lists - “Top 10 K-Pop Artists”, “Top Groups of 2022” and “Top Tracks of 2022.”

However, a couple of hours later, ARMYs noticed BTS’ maknae was no longer in the “Top 10 K-Pop Artists” list. Furthermore, music streams for both BTS and the group’s maknae were significantly reduced as well.

Left and Right, Jungkook's first solo collaboration outside BTS recorded 400 million streams, but was not included by Spotify in their final count

ARMYs took to social media to protest, and demanded that Spotify give them answers and rectify the situation, adding that BTS and Jungkook are two of the top streaming K-pop artists in the world and it is impossible for them to not feature in the top 10 of any Spotify list.

Spotify later rectified the situation and apologized to fans.

Fans had trended “Jungkook most streamed soloist” and “Spotify Wrapped” as a mark of protest against the music streaming platform.

Spotify eventually clarified the issue and reworked their list, with BTS still retaining their number one position and the My Time singer grabbing the ninth spot on the aforementioned list.

All the Spotify Wrapped lists BTS were proud of

According to Spotify Wrapped, BTS is the fifth-most streamed artist worldwide, as well as the fourth-most viral artist globally.

BTS is also the most streamed K-pop artist globally with their 2020 English language tracks Dynamite and Butter ranked number one and two of the top 50 K-Pop Tracks of 2022 globally, with their latest title track Yet to Come ranked fifth on the aforementioned list.

