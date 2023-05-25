“Boraday is coming”: BTS drops the first look for “BTS Presents Everywhere” celebrating their 10-year anniversary for Festa 2023

On May 24, BTS’ official social media accounts released a teaser video for Festa 2023 with the slogan “BTS Presents Everywhere” in honor of their 10-year anniversary. For those unversed, Festa celebrations are held to commemorate BTS’ anniversary which falls on June 13 each year. These include new photoshoot pictures, a surprise song release or multiple song releases, and more. The band will celebrate a decade in the industry this year, having debuted on June 13, 2013.

The talented K-pop juggernauts posted the teaser video for “BTS Presents Everywhere” with the title track Yet To Come from Proof playing in the background. Since it is the first teaser, the only details available to fans are that it will take place on Saturday, June 17 in Yeouido, which is a picturesque large island on Seoul’s Han River.

ARMYs are excited and took to social media to share their reactions to the first teaser dropped. “Boraday is coming”, @Dorothy07_ wrote in anticipation of the Festa event. Notably, Bora which means Purple in Korean is also the septet’s official representative color.

BTS to launch a big festival in Seoul to commemorate their 10-year anniversary

BTS members are all set to launch a big festival in Seoul to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. The main ceremony will take place on June 17, four days after the actual day of their anniversary, June 13th, and portions of the capital city will be lit purple between June 12 and 25. There are rumors that purple lighting will be used in a number of locations, including the World Cup Bridge, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the Han River, and the N Seoul Tower in Mount Nam Park.

Yeouido Hangang Park will host the major event, which will be a festival open to anyone. In the official press statement, BIG HIT MUSIC stated that this year’s theme holds a dual meaning - “BTS’ Presents are Everywhere” and “BTS are Present Everywhere”. ARMYs are excited to witness Bangtan's grandiose and well-deserved 10-year anniversary celebrations.

(*^ㅅ^)ﾞ♡ ^Luci @JeonLuci_twt 2023 BTS FESTA IS COMING

BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE 2023 BTS FESTA IS COMINGBTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE https://t.co/clwpRHFiw3

🌌COSMOS⁷💜👨‍🚀🦋 @PrincessVinii



The colours, the clouds ♾️



BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE

#BTS #방탄소년단 #2023BTSFESTA Why does the BTS FESTA announcement look like Jungkook's cloud 'looking like chicken drumsticks' painting...The colours, the clouds♾️BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE Why does the BTS FESTA announcement look like Jungkook's cloud 'looking like chicken drumsticks' painting...The colours, the clouds 💜♾️BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE#BTS #방탄소년단 #2023BTSFESTA https://t.co/OHtDaNsIf5

More details regarding the two-week-long celebrations will be announced at a later date. However, it is the first time in their 10-year-long history that they are hosting grand celebrations to commemorate their Festa. Bangtan members have previously celebrated it amongst themselves by hosting a live broadcast, preparing a delicious meal, and sharing anecdotes about their lives, career, and future goals in a fun, freewheeling chat with fans.

Last year, during their annual Festa celebrations, the talented septet tearfully announced their decision to take a break from group activities to pursue their solo endeavors and fulfill their duty towards their country. The Butter singers reiterated that they are not breaking up or going on a hiatus and are merely taking a break after working tirelessly for nine years and will reunite to promote as a group very soon.

The talented seven-member group consists of members - RM (Kim Namjoon, leader), Jin (Kim Seokjin, oldest member), SUGA (Min Yoongi, rapper and producer), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok, rapper and main dancer), Jimin (Park Jimin, dancer and vocalist), V (Kim Taehyung, visual and vocalist) and finally, Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook, center and the youngest member). They debuted with the single 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013.

Since then they have risen to global popularity by garnering several domestic and international accolades including topping Billboard Hot 100 charts six times and five Grammy nominations in their kitty.

BTS will launch a self-written book on July 9

🧸🐝 'maude'⁷ @sunnysoulmates btw i suggested bts' book for my local library yesterday and it was super easy! if you happen to live in a place with a library/library system, it's very simple to suggest a new book, and hopefully they'll see the demand and buy it! btw i suggested bts' book for my local library yesterday and it was super easy! if you happen to live in a place with a library/library system, it's very simple to suggest a new book, and hopefully they'll see the demand and buy it! 📖💜 https://t.co/dqTxgRio5p

Besides their two-week-long Festa celebrations, Bangtan will release a book commemorating ten years in the Korean entertainment industry, titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, which will be released in the U.S. and South Korea on July 9 (ARMYs birthday).

The book is written by members and journalist Kang Myeongseok and will be published under Flatiron Books. It will be available in English and Korean and will be translated by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung with exclusive information and never before seen pictures. The book will additionally have a first printing of one million copies of 544 pages.

Poll : 0 votes