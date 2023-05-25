“We do look like”: BTS’ Jungkook accepts his uncanny resemblance to Shin Hyun-tak’s Japanese wife Hirai Saya

BTS’ Jungkook hosted a surprise Weverse live for ARMYs on Wednesday, May 24, where he sang songs, shared some interesting tidbits, and reacted to some viral memes about himself. When a fan asked him about his uncanny resemblance to Korean actor Shin Hyun-tak’s wife, Hirai Saya, the Euphoria singer chuckled and replied that he is aware of the memes going around and indeed agrees that she does bear a resemblance to him:

“I saw it, the post about Shim Hyung Tak’s wife...we do look alike”.

For those unversed, Shin Hyun-tak married a non-celebrity Japanese woman, Hirai Saya, who is 18 years junior to him. He appeared on the Korean variety show, Romantics of Chosun, with his Japanese wife and fans were quick to point out that she indeed resembles a 15-year-old BTS’ Jungkook with similar doe-eyes, adorable cheeks, and a bunny-like smile.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to him admitting his viral resemblance to Shin Hyun-tak's wife, Hirai Saya

When 46-year-old Korean actor Shin Hyun-tak married his Japanese girlfriend of four years, 28-year-old Hirai Saya, Korean netizens were on the fence about their 18-year age gap and how she might be a little too young for the senior actor. However, everyone was quick to agree that Hirai Saya did bear an eerie resemblance to a young BTS’ Jungkook, as evident in the clip shared above.

Besides their facial features, ARMYs noted that some of their mannerisms were similar as well, which fascinated fans and of course, gave more fodder to memes and doppelganger jokes online. The fandom even joked that Hirai Saya is basically "BTS’ Jungkook in a wig." Check out some of these reactions below:

She looks Like Jungkook In a Wig Wife of actor Shim Hyungtak that people say resembles BTS' Jungkook...!She looks Like Jungkook In a Wig Wife of actor Shim Hyungtak that people say resembles BTS' Jungkook...!She looks Like Jungkook In a Wig😭 https://t.co/tslzVRCbII

Fans also noticed that BTS’ Jungkook's knowledge of his uncanny resemblance to Hirai Saya proves that he keeps tabs on ARMYs activities on social media accounts even though the members are currently on a break from group activities.

Besides Hirai Saya, the Dreamers singer is said to bear an eerie resemblance to DAY6’s Sungjin and an Instagram account who goes by the name Chibana_of, who looks a lot like BTS’ maknae member. Besides BTS’ Jungkook, Hirai Saya is also said to bear a slight resemblance to KEP1ER’s Yeoso.

Additionally, BTS’ Jungkook gave a shoutout to his labelmates SEVENTEEN during his late-night Weverse live broadcast and confessed that he’s been watching their variety show GO SEVENTEEN. He also gave a shoutout to their new song, Super, from their new mini album, FML.

The idol also admitted that Jun taught him the choreography at the company’s in-house gym and that fellow 97-liner Mingyu had approached him for a dance challenge, and they were figuring out the right time and opportunity to do so.

BTS’ Jungkook is reported to make his solo debut this year

BTS member Jungkook and V are the only two remaining members to have not made their solo debuts yet; they are expected to do so in the second half of 2023. According to a report by Hanwha Investment & Securities, BTS’ maknae is said to debut in the final quarter of this year -- possibly between October and December.

Last month the idol mysteriously flew to Los Angeles to record something and was photographed with HYBE’s chairman Bang PD, HYBE America’s CEO Scooter Braun, and Grammy Award-winning record producer Andrew Watt. It is believed that he is recording music for his impending solo debut which might feature fellow labelmate, Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber

Although, there is no official confirmation on this, fans are stoked at the prospect of the BTS singer releasing his debut solo album with possibly a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

