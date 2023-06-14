BTS' 10th year anniversary: 7 Seoul landmarks that turned purple to celebrate the global septet’s debut

Given the group's status as the pride of South Korea, BTS' 10th year anniversary was celebrated in a grand fashion across several landmark spots of the country. In fact, long before the group's debut anniversary date, streets of South Korea overflowed with banners and posters, honoring the day and the group.

Recently, SBS News, one of the most prominent news platforms in the country, rolled out an eleven-hour live stream, showcasing all the buildings that added to the purple ocean in order to celebrate the day.

While some of these buildings serve as landmarks for the entirety of South Korea, others hold personal meaning to the growth and evolution of the group, tracking the days from their debut to a decade after the same. BTS' 10th year anniversary, as is evident, is yet another widespread celebration across the country, and many landmark buildings have lit up in purple, paying homage to the seven-piece K-pop boy group.

7 landmarks in Seoul that turned purple for BTS' 10th year anniversary

1) Banpo Bridge

Passing over the Han River, Banpo Bridge is a major bridge in downtown Seoul. The double-decker bridge, that connects the two districts of Seocho and Yongsan, is famous for having the world's largest bridge fountain, the Moonlight Rainbow Fountain.

The remarkable monument, that holds significance not just in South Korea but across the world, mesmerized people as its fountain water turned purple for BTS' 10th year anniversary.

2) World Cup Bridge

Another bridge that turned purple for BTS' 10th year anniversary is an important structure not just for South Koreans but for ARMYs too. The World Cup Bridge, that wrapped up its construction about eleven years ago, still remains unopened.

However, the only event ever permitted to take place on it was a BTS performance. The seven-piece group rolled out the Fallon Show performance of Butter on the World Cup Bridge in 2021.

3) Lotte World Tower

Standing as the sixth tallest building in the world is Lotte World's 123-story tower located in Sincheon-dong, Songpa-gu. The location that's often seen as one of the highly-visited tourist spots of South Korea also holds a lot of memories for BTS.

The members have expressed several times that much of their trainee days were spent under the lights of the building, which makes it quite a remarkable event for the entire building to turn purple for BTS' 10th year anniversary.

4) Seoul City Hall Main Building

While many of the locations so far have been tourist spots, a building that amazed many by turning purple for BTS' 10th year anniversary was the Seoul City Hall, the metropolitan government building of the country's capital city.

As the sun set in the buzzing city, the light inside the City Hall's main building turned purple, adding to the purple ocean that filled Seoul during the night of the group's touchstone day.

5) Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DPP)

🥐☕️⁷ @YoongNat #BTS10thAnniversary @BTS_twt The DDP (Dongdaemun Design Plaza) is such a fascinating structure, by day or night. I’m completely in love with that landmark in Seoul. And feeling so lucky to have seen a Purple DDP tonight. Happy #BTSFESTA The DDP (Dongdaemun Design Plaza) is such a fascinating structure, by day or night. I’m completely in love with that landmark in Seoul. And feeling so lucky to have seen a Purple DDP tonight. Happy #BTSFESTA #BTS10thAnniversary 💜@BTS_twt https://t.co/XrOJ9N4EwY

Another mesmerizing tourist spot in the city, the cultural hub of Seoul, also lit up in purple to commemorate BTS' 10th year anniversary. The location, that served as a historical and cultural park earlier, has now evolved into one of the hot spots for shopping sprees and cafe breaks. Its breathtaking architecture that forms a round and curve-shaped dome makes Seoul one of the major destinations for tourists.

6) Sevit Islands

Soo Choi 💜 (REST) @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt The place in the photo behind Jimin is Han river (한강) and the buildings in purple lights are 'Sevit som (Sevit Islands)' with the meaning ‘three shining islands brightening the Han River’ It's the world’s first floating cultural space. somesevit.com/en/index.do The place in the photo behind Jimin is Han river (한강) and the buildings in purple lights are 'Sevit som (Sevit Islands)' with the meaning ‘three shining islands brightening the Han River’ It's the world’s first floating cultural space.somesevit.com/en/index.do @BTS_twt https://t.co/V4ak2HaMqG

Adding to the list of impressive constructions put forth by Seoul, Sevitsom or Sevit Islands, the artificial islands in the Han River, also turned purple in celebration of the group's anniversary.

The monument was constructed in 2006, following a suggestion by Kim Eun-sung, a Seoul citizen. It consists a total of three islands, namely Gavit, Chavit, and Solvit. All three of these beautiful constructions glowed even more mesmerizingly in the color purple on BTS' 10th year anniversary.

7) Namsan Seoul Tower

The last on the list of remarkable Seoul monuments that glowed in purple for BTS' 10th year anniversary is the Namsan Seoul Tower.

The monument is one of the most attractive tourist spots in the country, with the glorious construction standing at 774 ft tall. Built in 1969 on the Nam mountain, it was the country's first general radio wave tower. It continues to serve its purpose by broadcasting signals to several famous Korean media outlets like SBS, MBC, etc.

With the vast city of Seoul, along with several other places across the world, turning purple to honor BTS' remarkable debut anniversary, it naturally stands as one of the most exciting and thrilling events rolled out in 2023 so far.

Poll : 0 votes