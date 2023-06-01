10yearswithBTS: BTS Festa celebrations through the years

It is the time of year when ARMYs celebrate BTS Festa with great gusto and enthusiasm. The activities that lead up to the group's anniversary celebrations are called Festa, and they usually include release of new music, special content, and a dinner party with all members talking and reminiscing about the years that passed.

This year marks 10 years since BTS' debut in 2013, a fact that has fans very excited. The official schedule for the events has been released, and it includes the release of an OT7 (with all seven members) song titled, Take Two. Apart from this, the other activities planned are unclear but much awaited.

Nine years of BTS Festa: The Dynamite group's anniversary celebrations from 2014 to 2022

1) 2014: So 4 More release, dance practices, and a BTS magazine

The first ever BTS festa was a weekful of activities that included the release of the fan song So 4 More, the dance practice video for Adult Child, and a BTS Kkul FM 06.13 broadcast with the seven members. SUGA was the host of the latter segment which used to be a talk-show-style segment, which made a comeback in 2023 prior to the AGUST D World Tour.

A magazine titled Bang Talk was also published as part of Festa, containing photographs, drawings by the members, behind-the-scenes snaps, and letters to ARMY.

2) 2015: War of Hormone Special Choreography Stage, release of We are Bulletproof pt. 1, and family portraits

If 2014's Festa was filled with anticipation for the future and dreams of having a long-lasting career, BTS became more confident about releasing the kind of music that spoke to the youth the next year. The 2015 BTS Festa featured similar content, this time with the release of We are Bulletproof pt. 1. Meant to be for fans only, the song is a favorite among ARMY.

Additionally, the group released another episode of Kkul FM that is available for viewing on YouTube. Watching the group discuss their dream concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium will be nostalgic for ARMYs aware of their achievements in the future.

3) 2016: I Know, a "fun" version of Silver Spoon aka Baepsae, and Eat Jin

2016 was a monumental year for BTS. It marked the beginning of the global success of their music, creating the path that they would walk on till date. As a result, the BTS Festa was also iconic, including the standard fare like family portraits and dance performances.

The Kkul FM broadvast discussed the I Need U group's concerts, success of songs like Fire and Dope, and how thankful they were for the support of fans. Eat Jin had become one of the most popular recurring content made by the group's eldest member. As a result, its inclusion in the Festa activities is very special.

4) 2017: Boy in Luv (cute version), resumes, and covers of songs

For the fourth birthday of BTS, the group released dance practice videos of Not Today on a basketball court and Like part 2 in their dance studio, did another heartwarming broadcast of Kkul FM 06.13, and BTS-specific covers of songs such as So Far Away (with Agust D aka SUGA, Jin, and Jung Kook).

The Spring Day group also did a houseparty livestream (FIESTA) on the V LIVE application for BTS Festa that included cute versions of their previous songs such as Boy in Luv and a medley of their songs. It was very similar to their Muster fanmeetings. Those watching live or on the application enjoyed it immensely.

5) 2018: The first BTS Festa Dinner Party, Ddaeng, and Rehersal stage practices

If 2017 first introduced BTS to the world of American music awards and performances, 2018 made them someone to watch out for. The rap-line consisting of RM, SUGA, and j-hope released the rager, Ddaeng on Soundcloud, and the song soon became a fan-favorite because of its beat, rapping style, and overall vibe.

They also released the pre-recorded dinner party for BTS Festa 2018 that would soon become a tradition, and released remixes of Fake Love and Spring Day, and dance practice videos for the 2018 Festa.

6) 2019: Tonight, special choreography videos, and Bangtan Attic Party

Following the schedules of the previous years' BTS Festa, the group released new choreography videos, photographs, and a video of the group reminiscing about the year gone by. Jin also released a song for fans called Tonight on SoundCloud that was released on streaming platforms in 2023.

2019 was a big year for BTS again, and the pre-recorded dinner party allowed the group to talk about the different content they had released over the year and how much they meant to each other. V confessed to pretending to be an anti-fan of himself in an online game, but the response of an ARMY to that warmed his heart.

7) 2020: Reminiscing about 2013, Still With You, and blushing pink family photos

The number 7 is very special for BTS, and even more so in 2020 when they were forced to cancel their Map of the Soul:7 World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their family portraits for BTS Festa 2020 had them dress in pink satin clothes and suits, serving a sweet gift for fans.

On the first day, they released a drawing of room for fans consisting of the group members' favorite things. Jung Kook released another fan-favorite unofficial track, Still with you, and the group came together to celebrate their 7th BTS Festa with a meal cooked by themselves.

From RM's strange vegetable cutting to Jimin and Jung Kook looking back on their rainy day argument, the group's party ended on a positive note.

8) 2021: BTS Room Live with unreleased solo songs, memorable objects, and a BTS-related exam

For 2021, the BTS Festa activities were combined with the SOWOOZOO Muster online concerts, ending the birthday week activities on a high note. From releasing a concert clip of Mikrokosmos prior to announcing the Muster theme to singing a medley of ARMY favorites during the BTS Room Live session, the band kept their fans happy.

In the pre-recorded video segment, the group spoke about their memorable objects from the past which led to Jimin producing an amusement park ticket from 2013, right before their debut. The cherry on the cake was when the Dynamite group took an examination about themselves and openly cheated because they could not trust their memories.

9) 2022: Anderson .Paak guest appearence, solo announcement, and anthology album release

Fans new and old would probably agree that the 2022 BTS Festa was one of the most emotional ones so far. They delivered amazing surprises like a guest appearance from Anderson .Paak during their live performance and an anthology album, Proof. However, the birthday activities ended in an emotional dinner party where they announced plans for solo activities in the future.

About BTS Festa 2023: OT7 pictures released and Take Two is incoming

All social media handles of BTS have turned purple for this year's Festa and fans are especially excited after pictures with all seven members were released on the first day. With more than a week of Festa to go, ARMY is gearing up for wonderful content that celebrates BTS.

