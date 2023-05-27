8 most-viewed K-pop dance practice videos so far

K-pop dance practice videos are among the most exciting K-fandom content, where fans get to see rawer and more impactful versions of their idols' performances. Garnering more attention and popularity than the stages that K-pop artists roll out in music stages and other sets, it's unarguably one of the most looked-forward-to-release after a group's comeback.

The tradition that the second-generation K-pop group SHINee initially kicked off has been sailing strong as almost every K-pop group in the industry contributes to it. Over the years, they've also developed their concepts with added camera movements, different sets, skits, themes, etc., making the already-thrilling videos all the more addictive. With many K-pop dance practice videos out there, here are the top eight in 2023 so far.

NewJeans' OMG and 7 other K-pop dance practice videos that received the most views in 2023 so far

8) Shoong by Taeyang (ft. BLACKPINK's Lisa)

The first on the list of most-viewed K-pop dance practice videos is Shoong from Taeyang's latest album, Down To Earth, which was sung in collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa. The dance practice song to the enthusiastic track was released on April 30. In less than a month's time, the video garnered eight million views with 432 thousand likes.

7) UNFORGIVEN by LE SSERAFIM (ft. Nile Rodgers)

The latest comeback by the rookie girl group, LE SSERAFIM, once again took the internet by storm with its catchy lyrics and addictive choreography. Their title track, UNFORGIVEN, stands among the many eye-catching K-pop dance practice videos, given the unique and intriguing choreography that the group excitingly put forth. Released on May 7, the video has currently bagged nine million views with 342 likes.

6) Set Me Free Pt. 2 by BTS' Jimin

The pre-release track, Set Me Free Pt.2, of Jimin's solo debut album, FACE, also stands as one of the most-viewed K-pop dance practices. The choreography that gathered a large number of backup dancers excited fans with the thrill it executed. Additionally, the added charisma of Jimin made the video all the more additive, allowing it to gain 10.42 million views and 1 million likes within its release on Match 18.

5) Set Me Free by TWICE

One of the two TWICE's songs whose K-pop dance practice videos is Set Me Free, the girl group's latest comeback. Coming from their Ready To Be album, the song served as its title track, and its elegant yet quick choreography naturally caught the eyes of many. The video was released on March 14 and currently stands with 11.36 million views and 247 thousand likes.

4) Moonlight Sunrise by TWICE

The other TWICE song on the list of most-viewed K-pop dance practice videos is Moonlight Sunrise. The song stood as the pre-release track to their Ready To Be album and was also the group's second-ever full-English track, after their first English track, The Feels. Released on March 8, the video has currently gained 12.26 million views and 302 thousand likes.

3) OMG by NewJeans

Another group with two songs listed on the most-viewed K-pop dance practice videos is the monster rookie group, NewJeans. Their latest track, OMG, was yet another dominating song with its unique choreography, particularly gaining attention from the internet. The video was released on January 6, with its quick and addictive choreography bagging 13.77 million views and 370 thousand likes.

2) Ditto by Newjeans

Another one of NewJeans' tracks that stands among the crowd of iconic K-pop dance practice videos is Ditto. The school-themed, slow-paced song naturally garnered attention, specifically for its exciting and enthusiastic choreography. As it took over the internet like every other song that the group puts forth, the dance practice video gained 13.93 million views and 370 thousand likes from its release on January 1.

1) Flower by BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The song that takes the crown on the list of K-pop dance practice videos is BLACKPINK Jisoo's solo debut track, Flower. The song that marked the idol's first step as a soloist took the internet by a strong, where the chorus steps from the choreography eventually became a trend. Released on April 5, the video now has 71.81 million views and 2.6 million likes.

As the industry continues its tradition of uploading K-pop dance practice videos, fans eagerly look forward to it and grow curious about how it would evolve.

