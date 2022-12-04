Top 7 Eat Jin moments that every ARMY loves

Eat Jin is a mukbang show on VLive that BTS' Jin used to do. The show would have Jin eating different dishes while chatting away with ARMYs, with occasional visits from the BTS members. The first broadcast was on May 20, 2015, where Jin ate skewers, and though the show hasn't seen the light of day since July 10, 2020, fans hold it close to their hearts.

Though the show started as a fun vlog of Jin trying to eat large quantities of food, it slowly evolved into a broadcast where he sat down to interact with ARMYs over a meal. Throughout the five years of its broadcast, many iconic and funny moments have come out of the show, making it quite a historical part of BTS members' lives. In honor of Jin's birthday, here are some of the best Eat Jin moments.

7 iconic moments from BTS' Jin's mukbang show, Eat Jin

1) Eat Jin live where Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook were endlessly bickering

Starting off with a favorite for ARMYs, BTS Live: Eat Jin + chimchim + kook. Jin held a live stream on December 15, 2016, and the guests, as implied by the title, were Jimin and Jung Kook. The three members shared candy and gum as they bickered with each other.

Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook played word-building games and cracked silly jokes throughout the live stream, and among the other chaotic things that happened, ARMYs found a particular part hilarious. When Jimin jokingly said that he was going to end the live stream if Jin and Jung Kook didn't stop messing around, they saw the opportunity to joke around further with the spelling of "Stop."

2) Eat Jin live where Jin ate while embodying songs

Next up in line is a live stream that happened on June 24, 2016, called Kim Seok-jin Eating, and the guest was Jung Kook. While Jin was eating away his udon noodles and snacks, Jung Kook, on the other hand, was blasting song after song.

The point when things started to get chaotic was when Jung Kook asked Jin to eat the udon while feeling the music he was playing. When a sad song popped up, Jin started to jokingly scream and cry. While this in itself was a funny moment for ARMYs, things got hilarious when RM, their leader, walked in concerned about the noise while Jin and Jung Kook awkwardly denied it.

3) Eat Jin live where Jin and RM couldn't stop laughing

Jin held an Eat Jin on May 24, 2020, with RM as his guest. The two members cracked many silly jokes that had them uncontrollably laughing as they chewed on sweet and sour pork, black bean noodles, and pickled radish.

The moment became especially iconic since ARMYs never really knew what the two members were laughing about but found themselves laughing over their innocent exchange. Namjin is one of ARMY’s favorite ships, and this live stream definitely adds to their long list of chaotic moments.

4) Eat Jin live where Jin and SUGA showcased their bromance

On February 26, 2016, Jin held a live stream, BTS Eat Jin Live: Aren't you hungry?, along with SUGA, and the two members bonded over Korean BBQ. As the eldest members of BTS and then roommates, the two K-pop idols share a great bond.

During the live stream, SUGA shared that the two members often had meals together, and Jin fed him a lettuce wrap to showcase their bromance. As the flustered and shy SUGA bickered against it, Jin successfully fed him the wrap.

5) Eat Jin live when Jin told ARMYs to buy their own food

Jin is often known as the King of Sarcasm in BTS, and he never misses a chance to prove that. On October 14, 2017, Jin held a live stream where he had various dishes like kimchi fried rice, bulgogi, udon, potato wedges, fruits, etc.

During the live stream, there was a part where Jin read a comment that asked for a bite of his food. Jin decided to skip the cheesy comeback that K-pop idols are accustomed to, and told the fans to buy their own food. ARMYs found this moment both iconic and hilarious.

6) Eat Jin live in Italy where the members had pizza and pasta

The next iconic Eat Jin moment was when Jin decided to hold a live stream with all the BTS members to try Italian food. As a classic for Italian cuisine, pasta and pizza were on the menu for their live stream. While Jin explained the day's menu with small jokes, the BTS members seated around him found themselves laughing at his remark.

7) Eat Jin live in the U.S. where Jin and Jimin ended the live stream when someone was at the door

There's no other perfect way to end this list without another moment from the iconic trio, Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook. During BTS' world tour in 2019, Jin sat down with Jimin to eat some New York hot dogs with stir-fried octopus during their stop in the U.S. While the live stream went smoothly for the most part, the two members had to abruptly end the live stream since someone was at the door.

It was soon revealed that the "someone" was none other than Jung Kook, who wanted to join Jin and Jimin for the live stream. A sulky Jung Kook ended up starting his own live stream, titled I trusted you, and chaos soon followed the three members.

With it being over two years since the show's last live stream, fans hope for it to reappear since it has given ARMYs a handful of iconic moments and memories to hold onto.

